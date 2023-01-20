Read full article on original website
Related
Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County
If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender. If you want to move to a...
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use
Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
