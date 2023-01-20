ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy