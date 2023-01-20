ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO News Channel 13

Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Snowpack numbers are up statewide. Current numbers show its 130% above average. The Pueblo Weather Forecast Office says they're cautiously optimistic. The numbers are promising right now, but it all depends on how things shape up come spring. "We have seen improvement over the last couple of weeks with the The post Snowpack totals improving across the state of Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
K99

Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023

It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
Craig Daily Press

Writers on the Range: Atmospheric rivers endanger the West

Moab, Utah, gets just eight inches of rain per year, yet rainwater flooded John Weisheit’s basement last summer. Extremes are common in a desert: Rain and snow are rare, and a deluge can cause flooding. Weisheit, 68, co-director of Living Rivers and a former Colorado River guide, has long...
MOAB, UT
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

