ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AH9C4_0kLPJf5n00

BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday.

Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports.

Here are some notable totals in Massachusetts:

  • Ashby - 6.3 inches
  • Fitchburg - 4.8 inches
  • Lunenburg - 4 inches
  • Haverhill - 4 inches
  • Ashburnham - 3.7 inches
  • Pepperell - 3.6 inches
  • Dracut - 3.3 inches
  • Methuen - 3 inches
  • North Andover - 3 inches
  • Tewksbury - 2.8 inches
  • Carlisle - 2.7 inches
  • Westminster - 2.5 inches
  • Princeton - 2.5 inches
  • Sterling - 2.2 inches
  • Andover - 2 inches
  • Chelmsford - 2 inches
  • Lexington - 1.7 inches
  • Saugus - 1 inch

Several communities in the Granite State have already topped 5 inches of snow.

Here are some notable totals in New Hampshire:

  • Madison - 6.5 inches
  • Dover - 5.8 inches
  • Freedom - 5.8 inches
  • New Boston - 5.8 inches
  • Northwood - 5.7 inches
  • Canterbury - 5 inches
  • Meredith - 5 inches
  • Kingston - 4.8 inches
  • Whitefield - 4.3 inches
  • Tamworth - 4 inches

On top of the snow the fell overnight, an additional 4 inches of snowfall is expected in some areas on Friday.

Drivers are being urged to take it slow if they have to travel due to slick, snow-covered roads.

Dozens of schools across the region have reported closings and delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Winter storm warning in effect for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON — A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire due to another weather system bringing more snow, rain, and wind on Monday. Sunday snow shifted to rain Monday morning, but the precipitation will transition to snow again as the day progresses and it will linger into the evening commute, making for messy driving conditions as accumulation totals climb.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 19-20,2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought snow to most of New Hampshire Thursday night into Friday and the snow will continue throughout the day. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Another winter storm is on its way to New Hampshire

New Hampshire safety officials are urging residents to use caution ahead of another round of winter weather, on the heels of last week's storm. The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued winter storm warnings or advisories for much of New Hampshire from Sunday into Monday. "Significant impacts to...
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy