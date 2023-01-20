Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday.
Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports.
Here are some notable totals in Massachusetts:
- Ashby - 6.3 inches
- Fitchburg - 4.8 inches
- Lunenburg - 4 inches
- Haverhill - 4 inches
- Ashburnham - 3.7 inches
- Pepperell - 3.6 inches
- Dracut - 3.3 inches
- Methuen - 3 inches
- North Andover - 3 inches
- Tewksbury - 2.8 inches
- Carlisle - 2.7 inches
- Westminster - 2.5 inches
- Princeton - 2.5 inches
- Sterling - 2.2 inches
- Andover - 2 inches
- Chelmsford - 2 inches
- Lexington - 1.7 inches
- Saugus - 1 inch
Several communities in the Granite State have already topped 5 inches of snow.
Here are some notable totals in New Hampshire:
- Madison - 6.5 inches
- Dover - 5.8 inches
- Freedom - 5.8 inches
- New Boston - 5.8 inches
- Northwood - 5.7 inches
- Canterbury - 5 inches
- Meredith - 5 inches
- Kingston - 4.8 inches
- Whitefield - 4.3 inches
- Tamworth - 4 inches
On top of the snow the fell overnight, an additional 4 inches of snowfall is expected in some areas on Friday.
Drivers are being urged to take it slow if they have to travel due to slick, snow-covered roads.
Dozens of schools across the region have reported closings and delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
