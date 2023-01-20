ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy