Arsenal vs Aston Villa Continental Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Conti Cup quarter-final between Arsenal & Aston Villa.
Al Nassr manager explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on debut
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia explains why Cristiano Ronaldo struggled on his debut.
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make impact on Al Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited Al Nassr debut on Sunday in a 1-0 win at home to Al-Ettifaq.
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F
Barcelona reach incredible winning milestone in Liga F.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Man City - FA Cup 4th round
Arsenal's predicted lineup for their FA Cup fourth round tie against Man City.
Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: Player ratings as Blaugrana progress in Copa del Rey
Player ratings from the Copa del Rey quarter-final between Barcelona and Real Sociedad.
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues reach Continental Cup semi-finals
Chelsea beat Tottenham on Wednesday evening in the Continental Cup.
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked.
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Man City title challenge
Martin Odegaard reveals what Arsenal think of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Milan in talks with Roma over Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo
Milan have held talks with Roma regarding a January move for Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told 90min.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup
Predicting Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the first leg of Man Utd's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils put one foot in Carabao Cup final
Player ratings from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Nottingham Forest & Man Utd
Erik ten Hag makes 'best in the world' plea to Marcus Rashford
Erik ten Hag has urged Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract with Manchester United in order to help them become the best team in world football.
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Barcelona handed huge fitness boost ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad
Andreas Christensen has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Sociedad.
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Barcelona's quest to win a record 32nd Copa del Rey continues with a quarter-final against Real Sociedad. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Harry Kane reveals Tottenham team meeting that inspired Fulham win
Harry Kane reveals Tottenham's team meeting that helped inspire their 1-0 win over Fulham.
