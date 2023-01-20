Watch: Talking Giants-Eagles playoff rivalry with CBS Philly
NEW YORK -- New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles fans are counting down to Saturday's playoff game.
So what better time to check in with our counterparts at out sister station CBS Philadelphia?
Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi caught up with their anchors, Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell, to talk some smack and make a little wager.
Watch their full video above for more.
