ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Talking Giants-Eagles playoff rivalry with CBS Philly

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljvgP_0kLPEfYW00

Talking Giants-Eagles rivalry with CBS Philly 05:18

NEW YORK -- New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles fans are counting down to Saturday's playoff game.

So what better time to check in with our counterparts at out sister station CBS Philadelphia?

Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi caught up with their anchors, Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell, to talk some smack and make a little wager.

Watch their full video above for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell

Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Jalen Hurts receives validation from an extremely unlikely person

Jalen Hurts has proven the doubters wrong. And after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the team’s first NFC Championship Game since 2017 following a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants Saturday night, Hurts received validation from an unlikely person — the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision

Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night.  Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line.  It's an inexcusable decision, ...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Eagles: Philly shatters a myth, early NFC Championship Game odds

So much for those theories about playing teams three times during a single season, huh? Maybe this isn’t as difficult as people keep saying. Think about it. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ third victory over the New York Giants wound up being even more impressive than the 48-22 thrashing they handed them in Week 14. It didn’t seem like they had any difficulty during the process. Philly’s win doesn’t represent the first time an NFL squad has handed three losses to an inferior opponent. It most certainly won’t be the last. Let’s talk about a little history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy