Gunman killed by police after shooting former co-worker inside Walmart

A 25-year-old man shot a former co-worker at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The gunman, a former Walmart employee, was shot and killed by officers, police said.

Police identified the gunman as Ronald Ray Mosley, CBS affiliate WEVV-TV reports .

The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time.

"Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted , advising the public to "avoid the area."

The police said the Walmart employee, who was identified as a woman, was flown from the scene and her condition wasn't known, WEVV-TV reports.

The scene outside a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana late on Jan. 19, 2023 after a shooting inside. WEVV-TV

Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

"There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him," Gray said.

Gray was also unsure of the type of gun the suspect used.

Walmart issued a statement saying, "The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we'll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy."

On Nov. 23, a manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.