ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Gunman killed by police after shooting former co-worker inside Walmart

By Alex Sundby, Faris Tanyos
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

A 25-year-old man shot a former co-worker at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The gunman, a former Walmart employee, was shot and killed by officers, police said.

Police identified the gunman as Ronald Ray Mosley, CBS affiliate WEVV-TV reports .

The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time.

"Active shooter inside Walmart West," Evansville police tweeted , advising the public to "avoid the area."

The police said the Walmart employee, who was identified as a woman, was flown from the scene and her condition wasn't known, WEVV-TV reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wr8eR_0kLPEYKJ00
The scene outside a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana late on Jan. 19, 2023 after a shooting inside. WEVV-TV

Evansville police Sgt. Anna Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

"There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him," Gray said.

Gray was also unsure of the type of gun the suspect used.

Walmart issued a statement saying, "The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store, and our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we'll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy."

On Nov. 23, a manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

Comments / 91

nonofyabusiness
3d ago

praying for the victim and her co-workers as well as her family! these senseless killings are getting out of control. 💕🙏💕🙏

Reply
23
Albanyduck
3d ago

In Albany last Summer we had KFC employee, shoot a customer who complained about their order. A few decades of children raising children has resulted in a couple of generations of not-just-urban children who can't resolve conflicts without deadly violence. Community advocates have blamed the enforcement of laws Instead of Criminal behavior for Incarceration for years. We make excuses for the behavior when they are minors. But more than prayers are needed. in schools parents confront teachers who discipline their children. Meanwhile there is a movement to not require one's Criminal criminal background to be out on job applications.

Reply(1)
13
Greg S
3d ago

so us legal gun owners can no longer carry in public but these criminals do wtf they want. way to go, make it easier for them at everyone else's expense

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store."There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.Mosley was shot and killed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NBC News

Attacker killed after shooting 1 person at an Indiana Walmart, police say

Police shot and killed an attacker in a gun battle after he shot a person inside an Indiana Walmart on Thursday, an Evansville police spokesperson said. The victim, who was shot at the Walmart in Evansville in southern Indiana just before 10 p.m., was alive when officers arrived. Police Sgt. Anna Gray did not have the victim's condition at a briefing for reporters later.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
PRINCETON, IN
The Associated Press

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
28K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy