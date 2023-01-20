Hayley Griffiths video for new single Siùil a Ruin

Hayley Griffths has released a vide for the Celtic song Siùil a Ruin , which you can watch below.

It's taken from Far From Here , one of two new album Griffiths releases today, the other being MELANIE. The latter is the first album with the Hayley Griffiths Band and features a duet between Griffiths and Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio .

On Far From Here , however, is a Celtic rock album on which Griffiths has worked with former Pallas keyboard player Mike Stobbie.

"I chose Siùil a Ruin as one of the Celtic songs I wanted Mike to re-imagine for me after spending years singing a version of the song in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance all around the world," Griffiths tells Prog .

"It’s a beautiful song that is sung half in English and half in Gaelic. It translates as “Go, my Love” and is about a young woman addressing her beloved who has gone to war and asking him to still walk beside her, in the verses she tells of all things she would do including selling everything she owns to try and keep him safe. With everything going on around the World right now I know this sentiment can be sadly understood by too many."

Far From Here features 11 songs; the title track, penned by Stobbie, and the other 10 tracks are brand new cinematic style arrangements of much loved traditional Celtic songs. You can watch a video for first single, Far From Here , below.

MELANIE features seven new rock tracks (plus three bonus tracks on the CD version) and has been mixed by Romesh Dodangoda ( Motörhead , Bring Me The Horizon , Funeral For A Friend).

Get Far From Here and MELANIE .