ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Volunteer student arrested Thursday for alleged online threat of 'shooting up the school'

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYQ3l_0kLPAVXI00

A Volunteer High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat on the social media platform “Snapchat” to bring a gun to school and do violence Friday.

According to a HCSO report the 15-year-old student made a threat of “shooting up the school” on Snapchat. Classmates reportedly went to Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill’s office to report there threat “because of the seriousness of the threats being real”.

A photo of the suspect brandishing a .22 caliber revolver in his waistband was also posted on Snapchat, the HCSO reported.

The boy’s mother confirmed for the HCSO they own a .22 revolver which was unloaded.

The HCSO reported that due to the nature of the threat and availability of a firearm the by the boy, he was arrested last Thursday evening and cited into Juvenile Court on one count of threat of mass violence on school property, and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review there was an increased police and administrator presence at school Friday morning as a precaution, but no other incidents were reported, and no other students are believed to be involved in the threat.

Hixson said he doesn’t know what motivated the student to make the alleged threat. He said the student was’t in trouble, but Hixson asked his staff to conduct an investigation to determine if there is a reason why this threat was made.

In the meantime, aside from he morning police presence it was business as usual at Volunteer Friday. The suspect student was being held at the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center, and was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Juvenile Court Monday.

School administrators and law enforcement have emphasized that the number one resource at their disposal to prevent school violence is the students, and their willingness to report any suspicious or potentially threatening behavior.

Hixson congratulated and thanked those students who came forward Thursday.

“I can’t underscore enough that without them bringing this situation to our attention we wouldn’t have known about the post on Snapchat,” Hixson said. “I think this says a lot about the relationship and the level of trust that exists between our administrators and our students.”

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in his report that on Thursday around 5 p.m. the HCSO received information in regards to a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted on social media.

“After an investigation, a Juvenile was charged with making the threat,” Lawson stated. “The Juvenile was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. The threat did not single any person out. On Friday Volunteer did have extra Law Enforcement present.”

Lawson added, “Volunteer did not go on any type of lock down, due to this incident occurring after school hours and the individual was not on school property. This is an isolated incident and no other individuals are involved.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WBIR

Greene Co. teen indicted by grand jury

A Greene County grand jury indicted a teen accused of murdering his brother and grandma. He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
WJHL

JCPD investigating alleged stabbing that left man injured

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

Telford man accused of stealing vehicle, using debit card found inside

A Telford man was given additional charges of burglary and identity theft after he reportedly stole a vehicle and fraudulently used a debit card he found. A report from Johnson City Police says Weston George, 33, was already in custody in Jonesborough on unrelated charges when he was served the warrant.
TELFORD, TN
993thex.com

Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home

Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
HAMPTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy