National Center for Health Statistics: 'Opioids Prescribed to Adults at Discharge From Emergency Departments: U.S., 2017-2020'

Social Inflation Causes Between $2.4 and $3.5 Billion of All Medical Malpractice Losses, The Doctors Company Study Finds
NAPA, Calif. , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the decade ending in 2021, between. , or 8 to 11 percent, of all medical malpractice losses incurred by physician-focused insurers stemmed from social inflation, according to new research from. The Doctors Company. , the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer...
Congressional Research Service Issues Insight White Paper on Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance
WASHINGTON , Jan. 21 -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following Insight white paper on the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance (No. IN11187) on. Jan. 19, 2023. , by. , flood insurance and emergency management:. * * *. Federal Emergency Management Agency. (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance. Introduction.
Rep. Biggs Introduces Bill to Provide for Cooperative Governing of Individual Health Insurance Coverage
Centivo's 2022 Healthcare Spend Analysis Reveals 21 to 33 Percent Cost Savings for Employers
Employees Using Centivo Also Visited Primary Care Physicians More and Experienced Fewer Emergency and Inpatient Visits Than Industry Benchmarks. /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, today announced key findings from its 2022 healthcare spend analysis derived from the Company's flagship Partnership Plan offering. The findings reveal dramatic healthcare cost savings for Centivo's employer clients (21 to 33 percent) compared to widely recognized industry benchmarks.
Community Health reaches agreement with 1 of 3 health insurers with expired contracts [The Fresno Bee]
Community Health System , which operates four local hospitals including Community Regional Medical Center. , one of three insurance providers whose contracts for in-network coverage expired at the end of 2022. “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with. United Healthcare. ,” said. Aldo De La Torre. ,...
Tough accreditation review an asset for health cost sharing ministry consumers
Independent accreditation takes time, requires complete transparency, and high standards. In the end, what’s gained is well worth the time and effort." /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tougher the accreditation review for health cost sharing ministries (HCSM), the better it is for the people it serves, says the leader of. ,...
Savvy Senior: How to cover dental care in retirement
Lake County Examiner (OR) I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care?. retirees don't have dental insurance today. Without coverage from traditional Medicare, and with private dental insurance typically costing too much to be feasible, most seniors are stuck paying full out-of-pocket prices every time they visit a dentist. While there's no one simple solution to affordable dental care there are a variety of options that can help cut your costs. Here's where to look.
WVa Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules
—People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate. Mike Caputo of Marion County said he supports efforts to get rid of fraudulent claims within the unemployment system.
Elevance Health to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement through which. Elevance Health. agrees to acquire. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. (BCBSLA). BCBSLA will join Elevance Health’s affiliated. Anthem Blue...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Renews MDRT Discount Membership Offer
Los Angeles, CA January 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A special discount for agents joining or renewing their Million Dollar Roundtable membership has been renewed for 2023 by the. "The best way to grow long-term care insurance market penetration in. the United States. is to have as many passionate and educated insurance...
Scott Franklin Brings Back Bill to Ensure Companies Can’t Profit Off Selling Fetal Remains
Last week, U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., brought back the “Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act,” insisting his proposal “will close existing loopholes to ensure that abortion organizations cannot profit off the sale of fetal remains.”. Franklin’s office offered some of the details of the proposal...
Federal Reserve chair claims climate neutrality, but advocates for 'stress tests'
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]. once explained, was about practicing the art of constructive ambiguity. Testifying to. as Fed chairman, Greenspan would resolve a sentence in a deliberately obscure way that made it incomprehensible, "but nobody was quite sure I wasn't saying something profound when I wasn't."
DentaQuest’s Steven J. Brady Named to TeamSmile Board of Directors
Boston , Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , regional vice president of client engagement for DentaQuest, recently joined TeamSmile’s Board of Directors, reinforcing both a personal and professional dedication to improving access to oral health. TeamSmile is the nation’s premier advocacy group that partners oral health professionals with...
COVID in California: Utah doctor charged with giving saline shots instead of vaccine
Jan. 19— UPDATE: Here are the latest updates on COVID in the Bay Area and California. As if more evidence were needed, a new study in The Lancet affirms that the "hybrid immunity" obtained by having been infected with the coronavirus and vaccinated against it provides the strongest and longest-lasting protection against severe outcomes. A plastic surgeon in Utah…
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
WASHINGTON - The Treasury Department says it has started taking "extraordinary measures" as the government has run up against its legal borrowing capacity of. sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday urging them to act to raise the debt limit. Friction between President. and. House Republicans. is raising concerns about...
Fed explores equity amid shifting work patterns
Nashoba Valley Voice (MA) The region's highly skilled and educated workforce and the presence of leading health care, higher education and technology organizations here position. New England. well for the future,. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. President. said Thursday. But slowing population growth and labor challenges exacerbated by changes in...
Survey: perceived cost is biggest barrier to health insurance coverage
In a recent online survey, hundreds of uninsured Florida residents were queried to get a better understanding of their awareness of health insurance and to learn why those who are uninsured do not have health insurance. The survey was conducted by a thirdparty vendor on behalf of Florida Blue between...
Mismanaged governmentCalifornia’s unemployment insurance system in crisis
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular...
Medicare disadvantage: Without insurance switch, NYC Council should find new way to save
New York Daily News, The (NY) In the latest twist in a long-running saga, a bill to change city law to allow the Adams. administration to begin charging insurance premiums to retirees who opt not to move into a new Medicare Advantage plan appears to be dead. Adams. may yet...
Snuffing out tobacco Juul settlement boosts NC tobacco-prevention efforts in 2022-23, but what will happen going forward?
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) The following are the tax and non-tax revenue projections within the 2022-23 state budget. The budget demonstrates the importance to the state of tobacco excise taxes, as well as the diversion of Master Settlement Agreement funding into the state's General Fund. Tax revenue:. • Personal income: Just...
