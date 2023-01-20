Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Shooting in North Fork Results in Arrest of North Fork Man and Oakhurst Man, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports
January 23, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Saturday, January 21, 2023 around 8:00 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for service regarding some type of verbal disturbance. While on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers heard what they believed to be the sound of a gun shot.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Two men arrested in connection to shooting in Madera County
A 30-year-old and a 44-year-old man have been arrested following a shooting in North Fork Saturday.
CBS News
Oakdale officers respond to homicide call that turned out to be swatting
It was a frightening and then frustrating call for law enforcement near Oakdale. Someone reported a homicide Saturday, alerting Oakdale police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office. Officers showed up at a house on Criolla Court, only to find out it was a case of swatting.
goldrushcam.com
Man Shot During Attempted Robbery at Shanghai Massage Spa in Fresno - Two Suspects Still at Large
January 24, 2023 – The Fresno County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, dispatchers received a 911 call of a gunshot victim in the strip mall located at Clovis and Griffith Avenues, near Tarpey Village. Deputies arrived and learned a robbery...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 16-22, 2023
EMS - 8 Fires - 1 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
calcoastnews.com
Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse
A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
Turlock Police Department increasing patrols
(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will be increasing their patrol units throughout the downtown corridor and other surrounding areas on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, the police department announced. According to the police department, the extra patrols are in response to shootings that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 14. The police […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
Parents arrested after child dies from fentanyl overdose, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says
(KTXL) — The parents of a 1-year-old that died from a fentanyl overdose were arrested in connection with the death, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies first responded to the Riverbank home on Newbrook Circle on Dec. 16, 2022. The sheriff’s department said they were sent to the home after it was reported that […]
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
AOL Corp
Man killed in crash on Hwy. 168 in Fresno identified by coroner. He was previously arrested
A man who died in a solo-car crash while fleeing the California Highway Patrol on Highway 168 in Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday afternoon. He was 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. of Fresno. Officers saw a black BMW driving at about 85 mph headed...
WANTED: Arson suspects in Fresno strip mall fire, new pictures released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month. On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects. Surveillance […]
westsideconnect.com
Puppies left in Gustine
The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner
Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
