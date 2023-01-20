ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

goldrushcam.com

Shooting in North Fork Results in Arrest of North Fork Man and Oakhurst Man, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports

January 23, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Saturday, January 21, 2023 around 8:00 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for service regarding some type of verbal disturbance. While on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers heard what they believed to be the sound of a gun shot.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
OAKDALE, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse

A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
CAYUCOS, CA
FOX40

Turlock Police Department increasing patrols

(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will be increasing their patrol units throughout the downtown corridor and other surrounding areas on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, the police department announced. According to the police department, the extra patrols are in response to shootings that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 14. The police […]
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Parents arrested after child dies from fentanyl overdose, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says

(KTXL) — The parents of a 1-year-old that died from a fentanyl overdose were arrested in connection with the death, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.  Deputies first responded to the Riverbank home on Newbrook Circle on Dec. 16, 2022. The sheriff’s department said they were sent to the home after it was reported that […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
SONORA, CA
westsideconnect.com

Puppies left in Gustine

The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
GUSTINE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner

Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Arrested For Rape And Incest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man has been arrested for incest, rape and kidnapping of a minor relative. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reported that 26-year-old Cornelio Correa-Martinez was arrested this past Friday in the area of the Junction Shopping Center on Mono Way in East Sonora. The detectives also served a search warrant at his residence in the area of Rogers Road in Sonora. Boujikian did not disclose whether any evidence was found or taken from the home during the search of his home.
SONORA, CA

