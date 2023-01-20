Read full article on original website
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Has Been Approved For Those Impacted By the Damaging December and January Storms
Benefits available to affected individuals in seven counties. January 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner
Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Caltrans Update on Highway 140 Closure in Mariposa County from Rockslide on the Merced River Canyon Route to Yosemite - Crews Begin Hauling Material Out Today
UPDATE #3: Crews To Begin Hauling Material Off State Route 140. One-way Traffic Control Targeted to Begin Middle of Next Week. January 22, 2023 – MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County.
Interest Rate Reprieve Bolsters California December 2022 Home Sales, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $359,000
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 240,330 in December on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 1.1 percent from November and down 44.1 percent from December 2021. December’s statewide median home price was, $774,580 down 0.4% percent from November and down 2.8% percent from December 2021. For the year as...
Shooting in North Fork Results in Arrest of North Fork Man and Oakhurst Man, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports
January 23, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Saturday, January 21, 2023 around 8:00 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for service regarding some type of verbal disturbance. While on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers heard what they believed to be the sound of a gun shot.
Sierra Nevada Conservancy on the 2022 Fire Season: A Break from Fire and Smoke, But Not from Risk
January 22, 2023 - The 2022 Sierra Nevada-Cascade fire season was relatively quiet, with approximately 132,000 acres burned, compared with the record-breaking 2020 and 2021 fire seasons, which burned 1.1 million and 1.6 million acres in the Sierra, respectively. Annual acres burned compared to decadal trends shows the amount of...
