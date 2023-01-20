ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Has Been Approved For Those Impacted By the Damaging December and January Storms

Benefits available to affected individuals in seven counties. January 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner

Superior Court of the State of California County of Mariposa. Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. (.2 full-time equivalency) January 23, 2023 - The Mariposa Superior Court is pleased to invite qualified candidates to submit an application for an Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner. Please refer to the attached flyer links below for more information or visit the Court’s website at www.mariposacourt.org.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Caltrans Update on Highway 140 Closure in Mariposa County from Rockslide on the Merced River Canyon Route to Yosemite - Crews Begin Hauling Material Out Today

UPDATE #3: Crews To Begin Hauling Material Off State Route 140. One-way Traffic Control Targeted to Begin Middle of Next Week. January 22, 2023 – MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Interest Rate Reprieve Bolsters California December 2022 Home Sales, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $359,000

Existing, single-family home sales totaled 240,330 in December on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 1.1 percent from November and down 44.1 percent from December 2021. December’s statewide median home price was, $774,580 down 0.4% percent from November and down 2.8% percent from December 2021. For the year as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Shooting in North Fork Results in Arrest of North Fork Man and Oakhurst Man, Madera County Sheriff's Office Reports

January 23, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) officials report on Saturday, January 21, 2023 around 8:00 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for service regarding some type of verbal disturbance. While on the line with the reporting party, dispatchers heard what they believed to be the sound of a gun shot.
MADERA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy