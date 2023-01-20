Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Politicians and business leaders want Staffordshire road cash
Politicians and business leaders are due to meet government officials to lobby for road improvements. The group wants money from the government's Road Investment Strategies to to fund changes to the A50 and A500. Midlands Connect, which aims to boost transport infrastructure in the region, drew up a masterplan in...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Jenners blaze firefighter remains critically ill
A firefighter remains critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store in Edinburgh. Dozens of emergency service crews were sent to the blaze at the six-storey building on Monday. Four firefighters who were treated in hospital following the blaze have now been discharged but a...
BBC
Chinese community helps Southampton student after £31k scam
Members of a Chinese community are fundraising to help a student who was scammed out of £31,000. Chen, who attends the University of Southampton, said she lost the money last year when she was called by fraudsters claiming to be police. She said her mental health had deteriorated since...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
BBC
'Menopause leave' trial rejected by ministers
Ministers have rejected a proposal from MPs to introduce "menopause leave" pilots in England, arguing it could be "counterproductive". It also dismissed a recommendation to make menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act. The suggestions came from the Women and Equalities Committee, which accused ministers of making "glacial progress"...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2022. And the force took action against...
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
BBC
Bournemouth e-scooter row: Man guilty of 'peacemaker' murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a stranger trying to act as a "peacemaker" in an argument over an e-scooter. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai admitted stabbing Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in March 2022, but denied intending to cause him serious harm. After its verdict, the jury was told the...
BBC
Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child
Princess Eugenie, the King's niece, is expecting her second child this summer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The royal baby will be 13th in line to the British throne and will be a plain Miss or Master. Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and their son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was...
BBC
Company fined after man dies at Derbyshire construction site
A company has been fined £146,000 after a man died on a construction site in Derbyshire. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Philip Macdonald was helping build an overflow weir at Monk's Pond, near Ashbourne, on 5 September 2017. The 48-year-old, from Alfreton, was crushed when a 20-tonne...
BBC
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
BBC
'Taken to a prisoner of war camp on my 19th birthday'
Jim Glennie was a young soldier when he faced the terrifying reality of the D-Day landings in 1944. The World War Two veteran from Aberdeenshire spoke to the BBC about that day, and his experience of being captured and taken to a prisoner of war camp. Now 97, he has...
BBC
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
Comments / 0