Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU WBB Texas Tech 1-21-23
Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU faculty shoot down revised changes to evaluation, promotion and tenure
Last week, WVU’s Faculty Senate held an assembly to allow all faculty to vote on the revised procedures for appointment, annual evaluation, promotion and tenure. A total of 715 votes were cast, while 494 were in opposition to the document. Faculty Senate chair Scott Wayne said in an email...
Daily Athenaeum
Landau Murphy Jr. to perform national anthem at WVU-Auburn game
Jazz singer Landau Murphy Jr., a West Virginia native and former winner of “America’s Got Talent, is set to perform the national anthem before Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Auburn. Murphy won the sixth season of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, as he performed titles from...
Daily Athenaeum
Tre Mitchell Texas 1-22-23
Analysis | Mountaineers fall back to their old ways in loss to No. 7 Texas. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.
Daily Athenaeum
No. 3 WVU rifle tops Ohio State, Akron on the road
The No. 3 West Virginia University rifle team made the best of its weekend in Ohio, outshooting both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Akron Zips. The Mountaineers started their weekend in Columbus Ohio, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 4740-4713. The win marked the 51st straight win against the Buckeyes, as the Mountaineers have never lost to them.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineers fall to No. 7 Longhorns at home
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers, 69-61, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. It was back and forth in the first half, in an important game for both teams. For WVU (11-8, 1-6 Big 12), it was to secure the team’s second straight Big 12 victory. For Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), it was to serve as a bounce back after their loss to Iowa State.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer tennis goes 1-1 in season-opening doubleheader
The West Virginia University tennis team opened up its regular season with a trip to Philadelphia on Saturday with a doubleheader against Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers split on the day, opening their season at 1-1. The day started at the University of Pennsylvania, where the Mountaineers ultimately fell 2-5.
Daily Athenaeum
One injured in shooting near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown
One person has been injured in a shooting Monday night near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown. According to University Police, the victim "appears to have a non-life-threatening injury." Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 500 block at approximately 11:45 p.m. and issued an all-clear after 12:30 a.m.
Comments / 0