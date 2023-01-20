ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU WBB Texas Tech 1-21-23

Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Landau Murphy Jr. to perform national anthem at WVU-Auburn game

Jazz singer Landau Murphy Jr., a West Virginia native and former winner of “America’s Got Talent, is set to perform the national anthem before Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Auburn. Murphy won the sixth season of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, as he performed titles from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Tre Mitchell Texas 1-22-23

Analysis | Mountaineers fall back to their old ways in loss to No. 7 Texas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

No. 3 WVU rifle tops Ohio State, Akron on the road

The No. 3 West Virginia University rifle team made the best of its weekend in Ohio, outshooting both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Akron Zips. The Mountaineers started their weekend in Columbus Ohio, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 4740-4713. The win marked the 51st straight win against the Buckeyes, as the Mountaineers have never lost to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineers fall to No. 7 Longhorns at home

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers, 69-61, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. It was back and forth in the first half, in an important game for both teams. For WVU (11-8, 1-6 Big 12), it was to secure the team’s second straight Big 12 victory. For Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), it was to serve as a bounce back after their loss to Iowa State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer tennis goes 1-1 in season-opening doubleheader

The West Virginia University tennis team opened up its regular season with a trip to Philadelphia on Saturday with a doubleheader against Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers split on the day, opening their season at 1-1. The day started at the University of Pennsylvania, where the Mountaineers ultimately fell 2-5.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

One injured in shooting near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown

One person has been injured in a shooting Monday night near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown. According to University Police, the victim "appears to have a non-life-threatening injury." Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 500 block at approximately 11:45 p.m. and issued an all-clear after 12:30 a.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV

