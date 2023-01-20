The No. 7 Texas Longhorns defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers, 69-61, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. It was back and forth in the first half, in an important game for both teams. For WVU (11-8, 1-6 Big 12), it was to secure the team’s second straight Big 12 victory. For Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), it was to serve as a bounce back after their loss to Iowa State.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO