Monday healthy dining options on Key Biscayne
If watching football or enjoying the spectacular weather this past weekend caused you a caloric intake increase, here are some healthy start alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, January 23. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your...
Sunday dining & sweet ending on Key Biscayne
While dining this windy Sunday, save room to create sweet endings to your meal as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious dessert options this Sunday,January 22. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended. After a delicious Italian...
36th International Hispanic Theatre Festival Returning to Miami This July
Making its awaited return this 2023 is the month-long International Hispanic Theatre Festival (IHTF), held in Key Biscayne and other parts of Miami. In a collaboration between Teatro Avante, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the renowned IHTF of Miami will be celebrating its 36th season this summer.
What might have been: Old map shows large housing development once planned for Cape Florida
One of the jewels that makes Key Biscayne so desirable is our emerald open space. Crandon Park to the north and Cape Florida to the south, with their palm trees and white-sand beaches, bookend our island’s central residential and commercial area. What a different place our island would be...
Inaugural ‘Chanukah Soiree’ brings community together
Photos courtesy of Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center. Last month, the Jewish community of Key Biscayne marked Chanukah at the first-ever "Chanukah Soiree” at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. More than 250 people participated in the party, which was organized by the Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center with the partnership of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and several local businesses and families.
Vodka For Dog People & Pet-friendly Benefit Brunch event planned
If you’ve spent any time in Key Biscayne, something you’ll immediately notice is how many furry friends and their humans stroll the streets. Though looking for a pet-friendly area is relatively easy here, this pet-friendly benefit brunch might interest most Key Biscayners. The Humane Society of Greater Miami...
Zoo Miami expands Volunteer Program, adds opportunities and benefits
If you’re looking to work alongside animals and help your community, consider volunteering at the Zoo Miami Foundation. With opportunities ranging from teen to adult volunteer programs, the ZMF also recently announced a widespread expansion of their Adult Volunteer Program. The program was first started in 1956, allowing for...
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for January 2 to January 15
Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of January 2 to January 15. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. January 2, 2023. While on patrol, officers discovered several packages left unattended by the front door at...
“…it doesn't look good for motorists…” Miami gas prices up almost $0.36 per gal since last month
That extra traffic you have noticed on the island and Miami is paying more to drive on South Florida roads as the price per gallon of gasoline in Miami rose $0.126 per gallon during the past week. "Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them...
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
