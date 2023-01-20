ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Heller: It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood

Often a photograph says more than a drawing or painting. Other times the drawing or painting adds a necessary emotional spark to the same scene or idea. And then sometimes both media trigger unique responses. This is nothing new. Ask five people to describe the same object, and that sameness becomes entirely obscured by a slew of fixations, prejudices, agendas and preferences.
