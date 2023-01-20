ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please

Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
KEYT

State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media reports that a Tanzanian cargo ship has sunk in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned Tuesday because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship’s crew to safety. It did not elaborate. Iran and Tanzania do less than $100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
KEYT

Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say

US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
americanmilitarynews.com

China attacks, insults US on Twitter

A top China spokesperson condemned “U.S. greed” and said the country’s actions plunge “other countries into turmoil and disaster” during a press conference on Tuesday, according to a transcript. The remark from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin was then amplified on the ministry’s official Twitter...
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.
eenews.net

U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
MINNESOTA STATE
SpaceNews.com

With Starshield, SpaceX readies for battle

Government-focused 'secured satellite network' positions SpaceX to heed the Pentagon's call for commercial allies. Now that SpaceX has established itself as a leading provider of U.S. national security launches, it is seeking a bigger share of the defense market with a new product line called Starshield. SpaceX quietly unveiled Starshield last month offering defense and intelligence agencies custom-built spacecraft, sensors, and secure communications services leveraging SpaceX’s investment in its Starlink network of broadband satellites.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
KEYT

Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
NEW YORK STATE
KEYT

EU slaps sanctions on dozens in Iran over protest crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. Some members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard and regional units were targeted Monday, but the EU did not add the Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. It’s the fourth round of sanctions that the 27-nation bloc has imposed on Iranian officials and organizations over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young woman accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the Guard can only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning it for terror acts.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Artificial intelligence is writing fiction, making images inspired by Van Gogh and fighting wildfires. Now it's competing in another endeavor once limited to humans — creating propaganda and disinformation. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news...
HAWAII STATE

