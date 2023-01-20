ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park, AZ

arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: James Gold, Managing Partner at D & G Tulum Developers

A typical day in my life includes… Morning sun, business meetings, workouts, and great food. I was born… in Berkeley, raised in San Francisco, CA. My favorite thing about Arizona… the beautiful landscape, sunrise/sets, as well as the number of entrepreneurs and motivated people you will meet.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
GOODYEAR, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Dr. Kris Birkeland, President & Partner, Joint Ventures LLC

Title: President and Partner, Joint Ventures LLC. Regional Developer and Operator of 60 Joint Chiropractic Franchise locations. Married/Single: Married for 14 years to my Best Friend and Partner, Coltlee Birkeland. Kids: 9-year-old Sophie who is fire and passion, and 7-year-old Jake who is cool as a cucumber. City you live...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
thearizona100.com

Historic snowfalls in Phoenix

While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues

NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lives lost in Monterey Park remembered at Phoenix Chinese Week event: 'We are one'

PHOENIX - The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Phoenix is reacting to tragedy amidst the biggest cultural holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. The first Lunar New Year's festival in Phoenix was held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers say it was an absolutely phenomenal turnout, but the tragedy in California was certainly on both the minds and hearts of so many.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again

House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
PHOENIX, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in Gilbert

If you live in the East Valley, you’ve probably heard of the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch. This is a great destination for a nice nature walk. The preserve was created by the City of Gilbert in 1999 with the goal of creating an educational and recreational center as well as a wildlife preserve. Of the 110 acres that constitute the Preserve, 70 contain seven water recharge basins.
GILBERT, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
designboom.com

frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M

Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
PHOENIX, AZ

