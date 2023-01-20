Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model
KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court in the southern port city of Karachi has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man was shot and killed during what police at the time said was a raid on a militant hideout in Karachi. The January 2018 killing of Naqeeb Ullah drew nationwide condemnation from human rights activists. Thousands from Ullah’s Mehsud tribe rallied in the country’s capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere, demanding justice for Ullah. Jabran Nasir, an attorney for Ullah’s family, said the court on Monday acquitted all suspects due to a lack of evidence.
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Brazil police: Businessman ordered killings of men in Amazon
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police plan to indict a Colombian fish trader as mastermind behind the killings of Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, on June 5, 2022. According to the investigation, Ruben Dario da Silva Villar provided the ammunition used to kill the pair, made phone calls before and after the crime to the confessed killer, and paid his lawyer. He denies any involvement. Pereira and Phillips were traveling in the remote area of the Amazon when they disappeared, and their bodies were recovered after the confessions. Phillips was researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.
UN aid chief seeking to reverse ban on Afghan women workers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief and leaders of two major international aid organizations are in Afghanistan following last week’s visit by a delegation led by the U.N.’s highest-ranking woman with the same aim. They want to reverse the Taliban’s crackdown on women and girls including its ban on Afghan women working for national and global humanitarian organizations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital Monday along with leaders of Save The Children US and Care International. Dujarric said the ban on Afghan women working for NGOs is “sowing fears that the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will get even worse.”
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing
BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China have swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. Local authorities said seven were still missing Monday, two people died and 10 were rescued. The search was continuing. The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs. Emergency officials said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.” The dam on the Yellow River was completed in 1960 and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding and complaints about the dam’s design and management.
60 of the Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities in Nepal have handed to relatives the bodies of 60 of the 72 people killed in a plane crash last week. Rescuers are still searching for two bodies at the site where a Yeti Airlines flight crashed at the resort town of Pokhara. The airline said that among the 10 other bodies recovered, six will be returned to relatives soon and four others still need to be identified. The twin-engine ATR 72-500 plummeted into a gorge while on approach to the newly opened airport in the foothills of the Himalayas. While it’s still not clear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.
Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case
NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
Italian police arrest man whose ID helped fugitive mobster
ROME (AP) — Italian police in Sicily say they have arrested the man whose identity was allegedly used by a convicted Mafia boss who became Italy’s No. 1 fugitive during 30 years on the run. Carabinieri police said on Monday evening that Andrea Bonafede had been arrested on a warrant issued by judicial authorities in Palermo. When Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured last week at a Palermo clinic where he was receiving chemotherapy, he was using an official identity card with Bonafede’s name but with his own photo. When Messina Denaro was arrested, police also took into custody another man who had driven him to the clinic. Investigators contend that the real Bonafede received money from Messina Denaro to buy a house in western Sicily that served as one of the fugitive’s hideouts.
Indian court grants extradition for Australia murder suspect
NEW DELHI (AP) — A court in New Delhi has approved an extradition request for the prime suspect in the killing of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, who is of Indian origin, was arrested in India in November, three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar, or $677,000, reward. Australia had applied to India for Singh’s extradition in March 2021, but he could not be found. The 38-year-old flew from Sydney to India the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. The court’s order on the extradition will now need to be signed off by the Indian government.
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia have paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North Macedonia, was transported to Sofia on a Bulgarian government plane with a severe brain injury, after he was attacked and beaten on Thursday. Bulgaria’s foreign minister demanded that the attackers be brought to justice. His North Macedonian counterpart said his country will have zero tolerance for interethnic violence.
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor is defying the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can’t proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. Tuesday’s statement by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, came a day after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe. Hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated on Aug. 4, 2020, in Beirut’s Port, killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of Beirut.
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country’s National Grid went down at 7.34...
Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities don’t yet know how much was stolen.
EU slaps sanctions on dozens in Iran over protest crackdown
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. Some members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard and regional units were targeted Monday, but the EU did not add the Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. It’s the fourth round of sanctions that the 27-nation bloc has imposed on Iranian officials and organizations over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young woman accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the Guard can only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning it for terror acts.
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media reports that a Tanzanian cargo ship has sunk in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned Tuesday because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship’s crew to safety. It did not elaborate. Iran and Tanzania do less than $100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage...
