France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany have commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty by committing to “unwavering support” for Ukraine and to strengthening the European Union. The German government’s entire Cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings with their French counterparts on Sunday. The war in Ukraine has exposed strategy differences between the two countries, notably over energy and future military investments. Speaking during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has asked his defense minister to “work on” the idea of sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine. Scholz didn’t comment on whether Germany would agree to provide its Leopard 2 tanks.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia have paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North Macedonia, was transported to Sofia on a Bulgarian government plane with a severe brain injury, after he was attacked and beaten on Thursday. Bulgaria’s foreign minister demanded that the attackers be brought to justice. His North Macedonian counterpart said his country will have zero tolerance for interethnic violence.
UN aid chief seeking to reverse ban on Afghan women workers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief and leaders of two major international aid organizations are in Afghanistan following last week’s visit by a delegation led by the U.N.’s highest-ranking woman with the same aim. They want to reverse the Taliban’s crackdown on women and girls including its ban on Afghan women working for national and global humanitarian organizations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths was in the Afghan capital Monday along with leaders of Save The Children US and Care International. Dujarric said the ban on Afghan women working for NGOs is “sowing fears that the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will get even worse.”
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
Erdogan announces Turkish elections to be held on May 14
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary and presidential elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released Sunday. He said he would make the formal call on March 10. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on May 28. Erdogan has been in office since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. He faces his most difficult election yet as Turkey’s troubled economy struggles with soaring inflation.
Broad protest for Danish government’s plans to scrap holiday
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government wants to scrap a springtime public holiday. The money saved by doing that will be used to boost defense funding. On Tuesday, a bill proposing the abolition of the holiday was presented to parliament. But the entire opposition, major trade unions, all of Denmark’s Lutheran bishops, thousands of voters and rank-and-file members of the government’s parties have criticized the move. A petition has gathered more than 400,000 signatures; bishops have called it a “breach of trust” because they were not consulted; and an opposition member said the holiday is deeply-rooted in Danish culture, history and society.
Rights groups dismayed at lack of criticism for Peru abuses
In less than two months, more than 50 people have died in Peru, largely protesters at the hands of police officers
Governor declares emergency in Sudan province after 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Armed men opened fire on a bus station in southern Sudan, killing at least four people and prompting provincial authorities to declare a monthlong state of emergency. Authorities in South Kordofan province said the attack in the provincial capital of Kadugli wounded at least four others. No group immediately claimed reliability for the attack, which took place as the victims were headed to areas controlled by a rebel group known as the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, according to local media. South Kordofan’s acting provincial governor called the attack “unfortunate,” pledging that local authorities “will spare no effort to regain security and stability” in the province. He said a state of emergency took effect Monday.
Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model
KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court in the southern port city of Karachi has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man was shot and killed during what police at the time said was a raid on a militant hideout in Karachi. The January 2018 killing of Naqeeb Ullah drew nationwide condemnation from human rights activists. Thousands from Ullah’s Mehsud tribe rallied in the country’s capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere, demanding justice for Ullah. Jabran Nasir, an attorney for Ullah’s family, said the court on Monday acquitted all suspects due to a lack of evidence.
US court gives $153 million to Miami man jailed in Venezuela
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has awarded $153 million in damages to the family of an exiled Venezuelan lawyer lured back home by his father’s kidnapping only to end up imprisoned for two years on trumped up charges, Carlos Marrón is the second victim of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to leverage a little used federal law that allows American victims of foreign terror groups to seize the assets of their victimizers. Marrón in his lawsuit accused Maduro of heading a purported drug-smuggling ring involving top Venezuelan officials aligned with a Colombian rebel group that allegedly sends 200 metric tons of cocaine from Venezuela into the U.S. each year.
Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World
When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
US and Israel launch largest military exercise ever despite concerns over Netanyahu’s government
The US and Israel launched their largest joint military exercise ever on Monday, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance despite concerns over the composition of the new Israeli government which includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties. The live-fire exercise, named Juniper Oak, will include...
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media reports that a Tanzanian cargo ship has sunk in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned Tuesday because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship’s crew to safety. It did not elaborate. Iran and Tanzania do less than $100 million in trade per year. The port is the main hub for shipment of gas and petrochemicals produced in Iran and is located about 940 kilometers (580 miles) south of the capital Tehran.
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country’s National Grid went down at 7.34...
New 1994 ferry disaster report: No collision, no explosion
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The accident investigation boards of Estonia, Finland and Sweden say there is no indication that there was a collision or an explosion on a ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea 28 years ago in one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters. The boards on Monday didn’t provide new evidence contradicting the 1997 official accident investigation report in to the sinking of the M/S Estonia in heavy seas on Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people. The vessel’s sinking has sparked several conspiracy theories, including that it might have collided with a submarine or that it allegedly carried sensitive military cargo. The latest probe was initiated after a 2020 television documentary showed video images of a hole in the ferry’s hull.
Post-nuclear Moscow subway novels strike chord as Doomsday Clock nears midnight
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Best-selling novelist Dmitry Glukhovsky says sales of his books depicting life in the Moscow Metro after a nuclear apocalypse have been booming since Russia put him on a "wanted" list for opposing the war in Ukraine and he was forced to flee abroad.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage...
A group of friends attended a vigil in Beijing. Then one by one, they disappeared
When one by one, the friends of a young woman living in Beijing began disappearing — detained by the police after attending a vigil together weeks earlier — she felt sure that her time was nearing. “As I record this video, four of my friends have already been...
