ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thorntonweather.com

Chilly temperatures and clouds Tuesday, chance for snow later

Another less than stellar day for Thornton and the Front Range. The morning and early afternoon will be calm but with a good bit of cloud cover then we will see a few flurries through the overnight hours. We start out the day with partly sunny skies then become mostly...
THORNTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge

Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.  Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
oilcity.news

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the highway patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greeley, CO

Greeley is a city with an impressive legacy. Founded in the late 1800s, it was amongst America's first organized settlements and officially incorporated on April 6, 1886. Greeley is a city with deep spiritual roots named after the prominent New York newspaperman Horace Greeley. Today, citizens affectionately call it the...
GREELEY, CO
tourcounsel.com

Cherry Creek Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Colorado

When you visit Denver, one of the most essential places to go shopping is the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. In this place you will find a wide variety of well-known stores, local brand stores, among other cheap options. Also, you can enjoy the restaurants that lie on site. Featured shopping...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
tourcounsel.com

FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado

Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy