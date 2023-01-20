Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
thorntonweather.com
Chilly temperatures and clouds Tuesday, chance for snow later
Another less than stellar day for Thornton and the Front Range. The morning and early afternoon will be calm but with a good bit of cloud cover then we will see a few flurries through the overnight hours. We start out the day with partly sunny skies then become mostly...
Cold conditions to continue across Colorado
The cold weather pattern will continue for Colorado this week - with even colder weather by the weekend!
Snow overnight and into early Monday for Denver
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
Coloradans finish 5K race with "bone cracking cold" polar plunge
Hundreds of brave Coloradans gathered at Horsetooth Reservoir in the early hours of Saturday morning for a 5K race that ended in a polar plunge.The "Polar Bear 5K and Polar Plunge" takes place each year just west of Fort Collins in order to help raise funds for the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team. Participants started their race in the morning near the boat ramps of the southwest corner of Horsetooth Reservoir. After running a 5K race, the participants are welcome to eat and drink before participating in the polar plunge. Medics and other safety professionals were gathered around a large square of ice that had been carved out of the lake. Participants are then encouraged to lose all of their warm clothing and jump into the lake in their swimwear, shorts, costumes or other outfits. "It is pretty intense. It is down to the bone. Bone cracking cold. But, it is worth it, and what a great recovery after a nice run," said participant Quinha McBride.All proceeds of the race are then donated to the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
oilcity.news
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the highway patrol said.
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greeley, CO
Greeley is a city with an impressive legacy. Founded in the late 1800s, it was amongst America's first organized settlements and officially incorporated on April 6, 1886. Greeley is a city with deep spiritual roots named after the prominent New York newspaperman Horace Greeley. Today, citizens affectionately call it the...
tourcounsel.com
Cherry Creek Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Colorado
When you visit Denver, one of the most essential places to go shopping is the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. In this place you will find a wide variety of well-known stores, local brand stores, among other cheap options. Also, you can enjoy the restaurants that lie on site. Featured shopping...
1 dead in early morning crash in Denver’s University neighborhood
One person is dead and at least one more was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early overnight.
2 tractor trailers involved in I-25 crash
A serious crash along Interstate-25 has left multiple people hospitalized and a portion of the roadway shut down to traffic.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Pedestrian killed in crash, Lakeside police say
The Lakeside Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Saturday night at 45th Street and Sheridan Boulevard.
tourcounsel.com
FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado
Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
