Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Another winter storm will bring more snow to Maine midweek
Maine — Just as we finish the cleanup from Monday's snowstorm, another winter storm will bring more snow to the area late Wednesday night. This next storm will track closer to the coastline, allowing warmer air to mix into the storm by Thursday morning. This means a mix or change to rain is possible along the coast.
Winter storm leaves thousands of Mainers without power
MAINE, USA — After a heavy snowfall mixed with rain and sleet swept through Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, many Mainers are experiencing power outages. The snow is expected to continue through the state until Monday evening. NEWS CENTER Maine Chief Meteorologist Todd Gutner said Monday morning that...
newscentermaine.com
Snow expected to fall all day during Monday storm, with mix along coast
PORTLAND, Maine — The winter blitz rolls on. A nor'easter-type storm is traveling north through the New England waters. It's definitely not a bomb. It's more of an enhanced overrunning event, but the end result will be the same: lots of snow for much of Maine. Because of the...
WMTW
Maine storm continues to bring accumulating snow into Monday evening
A Winter Storm Warning continues for most of Southern Maine until 10 PM Monday due to heavy snow and difficult travel conditions. Snow will be a wet, heavy consistency weighing down tree limbs, and combined with gusty winds at times, power will get knocked out for some. By midday Thursday, snowfall totals were topping 9-10 inches in some spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is likely before snow comes to an end Monday evening.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Monday January 23, 2023 at 11PM.
mainepublic.org
Tens of thousands without power in southern Maine as storm dumps heavy snow
Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect throughout Maine on Monday due to heavy snowfall and high winds. More than 27,000 customers were without power around 4 p.m., mostly in York County. CMP is working with the Maine Emergency Management Agency to clear blocked roads and restore power to customers.
WGME
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
RAYMOND (WGME) – While the coast saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland Maine faced a foot of fluffy powder. As Mainers drove on Route 302, the snow came down faster and faster all day. People worked to dig themselves out, and those who did have to...
WGME
State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
Snow and rain, slick travel expected in New England Sunday and Monday
BOSTON – Another round of snow and rain is on the way for Sunday night through Monday as a strong coastal storm moves up the coast just in time for the start of the work and school week. Most of the day Sunday will be dry, however the clouds stick around. It's not until after sunset rain and snow moves in.Eastern portions of the state will see mainly rain tonight with snow farther north and west, however the storm is trending colder with a changeover to snow even down to the coast Monday. Significant snow accumulation is expected for northern...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far
ASHBY, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts have already seen some snow accumulation with totals expected to rise throughout the day as rain transitions back to snow. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip back to snow will happen from the northwest to southeast, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.
Storm Watch: Fast-Moving System Brings Rain, Sleet, With Up To Foot Of Snow Farther North
A complex storm is bringing rain to much of the region, with sleet farther inland, and as much as a foot of snow in some spots in upstate New York and northern New England. The storm, which arrived late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, has continued into Monday morning, Jan. 23.
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
WGME
CMP crews prepare for potential outages due to Monday's storm
PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that's hitting Maine on Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
A list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Massachusetts
newscentermaine.com
Here's a look at the snowfall totals after Friday snowstorm
MAINE, USA — The terms "fake winter," "lame winter," and "warm winter" have all been used to describe the 2022-2023 winter season so far, which has been really warm. Luckily, we finally got a break in the pattern, and the entire state got some snow! The system started throwing some snow down Thursday night and then continued through Friday.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
Comments / 0