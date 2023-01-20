Read full article on original website
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 75% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
This growth stock could rebound in a big way when economic conditions improve.
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
US default risk raises alarms across Wall Street - here's what Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Nouriel Roubini and others say as debt ceiling is reached
The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take "extraordinary measures." Those measure will keep the US out of default until about June, but after that lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling. Wall Street heavyweights like Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Ed...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Bakersfield Channel
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
First-time homebuyers are pretty much screwed in 2023
Not a single home sold in November was under $200,000, according to real estate data from the US Census Bureau.
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
US stocks jump as investors get ready for a slew of corporate earnings
US stocks jumped on Monday as investors get ready for a slew of corporate earnings results. About 25% of the S&P 500 is expected to report their fourth-quarter earnings this week. Tech stocks led the way higher on Monday after Spotify cut 6% of its workforce and an activist investor...
AOL Corp
3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance
For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
CNBC
75% of retirees fall short of a key retirement income goal. These steps can help
Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
“The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”
Here's why it's time to bet against a key sector of the market ahead of the coming recession
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down comments from a veteran market technician about why the consumer staples stock bubble is about to burst.
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
The Fed should raise rates by more than markets anticipate in February as inflation will likely be sticky through mid-year, Mohamed El-Erian says
"I'd go for 50" basis points, economist El-Erian told Bloomberg about the Fed's potential decision to hike interest rates.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
