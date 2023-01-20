ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town

A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Wayne Turner driving westbound on Adams Blvd....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
SKIATOOK, OK
okcfox.com

18-year-old killed in Sequoyah County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old woman has died after a crash in Sequoyah County last Wednesday night. Troopers say Shilah Carrillo was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Highway 101 near 4749 Road, just north of Muldrow. Investigators say Carrillo...
TULSA, OK

