FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
News On 6
Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
Victims In Washington County Double-Homicide Identified By Authorities
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering the girls’ adopted grandparents. Lucas Walker and the girl then buried their bodies in the victims' own backyard, investigators said. It started as a possible missing persons case. But when deputies went to check...
Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Wayne Turner driving westbound on Adams Blvd....
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
okcfox.com
18-year-old killed in Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old woman has died after a crash in Sequoyah County last Wednesday night. Troopers say Shilah Carrillo was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Highway 101 near 4749 Road, just north of Muldrow. Investigators say Carrillo...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KOKI FOX 23
Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide
WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Woman Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Led To Pryor Man's Death
Mayes County prosecutors have charged a woman with first degree murder for selling fentanyl pills that led to a Pryor man’s deadly overdose. Pryor Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for Katelyn Young. They said Young sold fentanyl pills to Donielle Brigance, who then sold the...
