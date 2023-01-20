Read full article on original website
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Cowen Financial Products LLC Cuts Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Fintel reports that Cowen Financial Products LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250,000 shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ). This represents 5.175% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 438,959 shares and 5.55% of the company, a...
Former UNC Vice Chancellor and Veteran Investment Management Leader David Routh Joins New Republic Partners to Focus on Firm Strategy and Expansion
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- David S. Routh is joining New Republic Partners as a managing director and member of the firm’s executive committee and board of directors. Routh will work with senior leadership to evaluate strategic acquisitions and grow the firm’s network of clients and team talent. He will also advise clients on philanthropic planning and gift strategies. Routh brings decades of experience in advising high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005482/en/ David S. Routh, Managing Director, New Republic Partners. (Photo: Business Wire)
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,031,316 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM). This represents 12.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 5,480,861 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase...
Stocks lose ground on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up
Stocks lost ground on Wall Street as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022.
4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry
Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain issues are some of the headwinds that players in the Zacks Consumer Products-Discretionary industry have been encountering lately. Also, soaring prices are squeezing consumers’ disposable income and dampening demand for discretionary categories. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is raising the benchmark interest rate. But a higher interest rate environment is not good news for consumer-centric industries, especially the consumer discretionary sector.
Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB)
Fintel reports that Tekla Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,727,067 shares of Rallybio Holdings, LLC (RLYB). This represents 4.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 2,308,670 shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,554,501 shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR). This represents 16.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 13,538,078 shares and 14.10% of the company, an increase in...
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 676,478 shares of Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 967,341 shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease...
Disruptive Tech Investing Has Path to Rebound
One of the most beleaguered investment concepts entering 2023 was disruptive or innovative tech. Stocks with those labels were punished last year as interest rates rose and as investors eschewed non-profitable companies. In better news, the long-term outlook for disruptive growth industries remains attractive. Combine that with the possibility that...
4 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In for Superb Returns
The active investing approach generally involves picking breakout stocks, or in other words, searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
Civitas Resources Agrees To Buyback $300 Mln Of Its Common Stock From CPPIB
(RTTNews) - Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) reported on Tuesday that it has agreed to repurchase approximately 4.9 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share at a price of $61.00 per share, resulting in aggregate consideration of approximately $300 million from its largest shareholder, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPPIB.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,118,996 shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS). This represents 19.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1,731,489 shares and 15.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VUSB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) where we have detected an approximate $322.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 10.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 60,100,000 to 66,650,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VUSB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Upstart Rallied Today
Shares of fintech company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were rallying today, up 6.9% as of 2:53 p.m. EST. The technology and fintech sectors were up strongly today perhaps as a reflection of increased optimism that inflation may be abating without too many job losses across the economy. However, the tech and...
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
Amarin Corporation (AMRN) Down 13% in One Week: Here's Why
In the past week, the share price of Amarin Corporation AMRN was down 12.9% compared with the industry’s 0.5% fall. The primary reason for the decline is the ongoing tussle of the company with its largest shareholder, Sarissa Capital Management LP ("Sarissa"). Earlier this month, Sarissa submitted a notice...
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYMI) where we have detected an approximate $249.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 79,985,350 to 83,885,578). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VYMI, versus its 200 day moving average:
