– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO