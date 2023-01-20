Read full article on original website
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Attending This Week's Friday Night SmackDown (Photo)
A familiar face to longtime WWE fans was in the house for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was among those in attendance inside the packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night for this week's two-hour WWE on FOX television program.
Mick Foley Talks Appearing As All Three Of His Personas In The 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as appearing as all three of his wrestling personas in the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match and if he took two spots from other wrestlers in order to do that.
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 2.96% from this past week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.55...
MLW Announces Big Singles Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that John Hennigan (John Morrison) will face Willie Mack in a Singles Match at the company's SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion television taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
WWE NXT Live Results (01/21): Melbourne, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria face Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Grayson Waller in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.
Another Segment Confirmed For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary Show
The journey of "The American Nightmare" continues tonight. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw this evening at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., another segment for the special 30th anniversary show has been announced. The Cody Rhodes "Road to Recovery" vignette series will...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Tony Schiavone Reveals Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin mentioning former AEW Star Cody Rhodes in one of his video vignettes and how that wouldn't have been allowed in WCW.
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
WWE Reportedly Makes Enormous Pitch For Hall of Famer to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
-- WWE's plans of having Roman Reigns main event against The Rock appear to be more and more unlikely to happen as the weeks go by and it has caused the company to formulate backup plans dating back the last six months. Fightfulselect.com is reporting that one of the "huge" internal pitches for Reigns is to have him face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin instead.
