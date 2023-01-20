ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
DETROIT, MI
rajah.com

WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Update On The Viewership Numbers Of Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a rating of 0.55 in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 2.96% from this past week’s final viewership of 2.326 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.55...
rajah.com

MLW Announces Big Singles Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event

MLW recently announced, via a press release, that John Hennigan (John Morrison) will face Willie Mack in a Singles Match at the company's SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion television taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock

During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
INGLEWOOD, CA
rajah.com

Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE

Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
rajah.com

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More

Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
rajah.com

Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)

– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

WWE NXT Live Results (01/21): Melbourne, Florida

WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria face Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Grayson Waller in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.
MELBOURNE, FL
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Enormous Pitch For Hall of Famer to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

-- WWE's plans of having Roman Reigns main event against The Rock appear to be more and more unlikely to happen as the weeks go by and it has caused the company to formulate backup plans dating back the last six months. Fightfulselect.com is reporting that one of the "huge" internal pitches for Reigns is to have him face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy