Philadelphia, PA

AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada, Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne, Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Action Andretti vs. Iron Savages' Bronson and The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal.
NJPW Announces The Great Muta’s Final Opponent

NJPW recently held the second day of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event, which was co-promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH and in the main event Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kenoh (representing Pro Wrestling NOAH and Kongo) in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match.
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be holding their 30th Anniversary episode of RAW later tonight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it was previously announced that current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Championship against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/21): Erie, Pennsylvania

WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
ERIE, PA
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)

-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About

Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring

Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Results (01/21): Los Angeles, California

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the third day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defend their titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles

WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March 1 In Tokyo, Japan

Details are set for this year's All Star Junior Festival. On Monday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced their annual All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the official announcement below. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/22): Binghamton, New York

WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from...
BINGHAMTON, NY

