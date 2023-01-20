Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada, Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne, Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Action Andretti vs. Iron Savages' Bronson and The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal.
rajah.com
NJPW x Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Results (01/21): Yokohama, Japan
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH recently had the second night of their co-promoted Wrestle Kingdom Event, which took place from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The show saw Tetsuya Naito face Kenoh in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match in the main event. Below are the...
rajah.com
ROH Supercard Of Honor Pre-Sale Starting Soon, More Names Added To The Gathering 4
According to a report from PWInsider, an online ticket presale is scheduled to begin soon. -- On Thursday, January 26th, fans can grab early tickets to ROH Supercard of Honor. Tickets for the March 31st event go on sale to the general public this Friday, and the show will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces The Great Muta’s Final Opponent
NJPW recently held the second day of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event, which was co-promoted by Pro Wrestling NOAH and in the main event Tetsuya Naito (representing NJPW and Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Kenoh (representing Pro Wrestling NOAH and Kongo) in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match.
rajah.com
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding their 30th Anniversary episode of RAW later tonight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it was previously announced that current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Championship against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/21): Erie, Pennsylvania
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's 30th Anniversary Show In Philadelphia, PA. (1/23/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
rajah.com
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Results (01/21): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the third day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defend their titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles
WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
rajah.com
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March 1 In Tokyo, Japan
Details are set for this year's All Star Junior Festival. On Monday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced their annual All Star Junior Festival for March 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the official announcement below. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible...
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
Spoilers For The 2/23/2023 Episode Of IMPACT On AXS TV From Kissimmee, FL.
IMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (2/23/2023) * Kenny attacked after the match until Josh Alexander made the save. * Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey. * Beat The Clock Challenge: Tommy Dreamer defeated Jason Hotch. * Allysin Kay defeated Taya Valkyrie.
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/22): Binghamton, New York
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from...
