WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.

2 DAYS AGO