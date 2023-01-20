ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Two Louisville 5th graders make it big in Hits! The Musical

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best singers and dancers in the country have made it big time after being selected for a national tour to showcase their talents. By day, two Louisville 5th graders are just ordinary students, but by night, that’s when their talents come to life. “I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
AG Daniel Cameron appoints special prosecutor for Nelson County homicides

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to look into a string of unsolved homicide cases in Nelson County. Cameron’s office announced the appointment of Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to assist the attorney general in his investigation. “The appointment shall be for the purpose of assisting this Office in the prosecution, if any, of potential criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard, all formerly of Nelson County, Kentucky, or of any other criminal activity discovered as part of the investigation into those matters,” Cameron said in a letter to Young.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Louisville animal shelters in need of more fosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s oldest no-kill shelter, Animal Care Society, has enough kennel space to hold 30 dogs. However, most of the time, each of those spaces are occupied. What You Need To Know. Animal fosters help to free up space at shelters. Louisville Metro Animal Services was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Meet the high schoolers representing Texas on a team-based quiz show

Meet the team that will represent Texas in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Lollar is part of the varsity theater program, sings in the school choir and is a member of the Genders and Sexualities Alliance. Fun fact: Lollar has a passion for designing fashion in her free time.
TEXAS STATE
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
OHIO STATE
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start

CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
OHIO STATE
Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
7 dead as California mourns victims of 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

