BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to look into a string of unsolved homicide cases in Nelson County. Cameron’s office announced the appointment of Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to assist the attorney general in his investigation. “The appointment shall be for the purpose of assisting this Office in the prosecution, if any, of potential criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard, all formerly of Nelson County, Kentucky, or of any other criminal activity discovered as part of the investigation into those matters,” Cameron said in a letter to Young.

NELSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO