Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Two Louisville 5th graders make it big in Hits! The Musical
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The best singers and dancers in the country have made it big time after being selected for a national tour to showcase their talents. By day, two Louisville 5th graders are just ordinary students, but by night, that’s when their talents come to life. “I...
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
Racing Louisville FC trades star defender Fox to North Carolina in 3-player deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lynn Family Stadium won't be feeling all that "Foxy" any time soon. Racing Louisville FC on Monday announced they've traded star defender Emily Fox to North Carolina in exchange for two of the Courage's defenders. What You Need To Know. Racing Louisville FC has traded away...
AG Daniel Cameron appoints special prosecutor for Nelson County homicides
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has appointed a special prosecutor to look into a string of unsolved homicide cases in Nelson County. Cameron’s office announced the appointment of Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to assist the attorney general in his investigation. “The appointment shall be for the purpose of assisting this Office in the prosecution, if any, of potential criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard, all formerly of Nelson County, Kentucky, or of any other criminal activity discovered as part of the investigation into those matters,” Cameron said in a letter to Young.
Louisville animal shelters in need of more fosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s oldest no-kill shelter, Animal Care Society, has enough kennel space to hold 30 dogs. However, most of the time, each of those spaces are occupied. What You Need To Know. Animal fosters help to free up space at shelters. Louisville Metro Animal Services was...
Meet the high schoolers representing Texas on a team-based quiz show
Meet the team that will represent Texas in the “Spectrum News Challenge.”. Accomplishments: Lollar is part of the varsity theater program, sings in the school choir and is a member of the Genders and Sexualities Alliance. Fun fact: Lollar has a passion for designing fashion in her free time.
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 dead as California mourns victims of 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
