Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 1/26/2023 Episode): Philadelphia, PA.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 1/26/2023) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 1/23, click here.
WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
WWE Reportedly Makes Enormous Pitch For Hall of Famer to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
-- WWE's plans of having Roman Reigns main event against The Rock appear to be more and more unlikely to happen as the weeks go by and it has caused the company to formulate backup plans dating back the last six months. Fightfulselect.com is reporting that one of the "huge" internal pitches for Reigns is to have him face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin instead.
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 Bleeding Spot During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Everyone remembers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pushing his hands in the mat as blood poured out of his face while he was trapped in the Sharpshooter by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. It was the single greatest "double-turn" in WWE history. Ricochet remembers it well. During his recent...
Another Segment Confirmed For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary Show
The journey of "The American Nightmare" continues tonight. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw this evening at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., another segment for the special 30th anniversary show has been announced. The Cody Rhodes "Road to Recovery" vignette series will...
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, LA Knight Hypes Pitch Black Match (Video)
-- WWE will invade the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday night, where the following card is being locally advertised:. WWE Sunday Stunner (1/22) * Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. * Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. * The O.C. &...
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Results (01/21): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the third day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defend their titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
