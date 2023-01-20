Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Crowbar Reveals The Origins Of His In-Ring Name
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as where his in-ring name came from. “David Flair was hitting people with a crowbar, so Vince [Russo] wrote it into the story where they meet at a gas station. I remember the schtick was he pulls in for gas, and I’m filling up another car’s gas, and I yell at the guy because he asked me to check the oil. And I start b—-ing him out, and David loves it because he’s nuts, and he goes, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ ‘Well, some people call me Crowbar.'”
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks Conversation He Had With Triple H Regarding The Karl Anderson Situation
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of topics such as Karl Anderson getting signed by the WWE during the time that he still held the IWGP NEVER Openweight Title and how he was told that they will make it up to NJPW.
rajah.com
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles
WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been A Huge Boost To AEW Since He Arrived
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting is someone who has been such a huge boost to All Elite Wrestling since he arrived. Tony Khan said:. “I talk...
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin mentioning former AEW Star Cody Rhodes in one of his video vignettes and how that wouldn't have been allowed in WCW.
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals The Favorite Part Of His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the favorite part of his pro wrestling career as well as how he would have loved if Team Angle lasted for years. Kurt Angle said:. “This was awesome. This is my favorite...
rajah.com
Crowbar On How His AEW Dark: Elevation Match With Joey Janela Came About
Former WCW, NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Star Crowbar recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how he wanted to competed for AEW back in 2020, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how he just started doing promo videos as that was his wrestling outlet.
rajah.com
Kip Sabian Reveals Feud With Orange Cassidy And Best Friends Is His Favorite Thing In AEW
AEW Star Kip Sabian recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed how his feud with the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) is his favorite thing in AEW since returning to the company. Kip Sabian...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
rajah.com
Konnan Says He Loves Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was in jail or a holding cell for an entire day and how no one should mess with him. Konnan said:. “Prison Hard Dom.” “Yeah, he was in...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock
Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
