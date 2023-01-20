Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Spoilers For The 2/16/2023 Episode Of IMPACT On AXS TV From Kissimmee, FL.
IMPACT ON AXS TV SPOILERS (2/16/2023) * Gisele Shaw attacked Deonna after the match. * No Surrender Qualifying Match: Steve Maclin defeated Rhino. * Barry Horowitz defeated Johnny Swinger. KISS Demon did a run in. * No Surrender Qualifying Match: Heath defeated Eddie Edwards. PCO’s lighting distracted Edward. *...
rajah.com
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 3 Results (01/21): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the third day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place from inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defend their titles against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) in the main event. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
rajah.com
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Ban, Mark Briscoe Added To Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Lineup
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Supposed To Have A Long WWE Title Run Just Like Roman Reigns
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he was supposed to retain the WWE Title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 and have a long title run for over a year similar to what Roman Reigns is doing right now and how there were plans for Team Angle to win the WWE Tag Team Titles.
rajah.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 Bleeding Spot During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Everyone remembers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pushing his hands in the mat as blood poured out of his face while he was trapped in the Sharpshooter by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. It was the single greatest "double-turn" in WWE history. Ricochet remembers it well. During his recent...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
rajah.com
NJPW x Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 Results (01/21): Yokohama, Japan
NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH recently had the second night of their co-promoted Wrestle Kingdom Event, which took place from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The show saw Tetsuya Naito face Kenoh in a Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Kongoh Series Match in the main event. Below are the...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as The WorkHorsemen's Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada, Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne, Billie Starkz vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Action Andretti vs. Iron Savages' Bronson and The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (01/21): Melbourne, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place inside the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria face Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) and Grayson Waller in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
rajah.com
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
rajah.com
NJPW Star Wants A Multi-Promotional Wrestling World Cup
During his recent chat with Tokyo Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling star and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada explained the reason why he belives a multi-promotional World Cup style wrestling tournment would be "interesting." Check out the highlights below. On a wrestling world cup:. “We had an all-star...
rajah.com
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/21): Erie, Pennsylvania
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory put his championship on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
