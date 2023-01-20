ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 keys after January

Microsoft has announced its plans to shelve Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads on January 31. The company recently updated its product page to show the new cutoff date for purchasing Windows 10 product keys. Customers have until January 31 to purchase a key from the Microsoft Store. But that...
Amazon reveals $5 prescription subscription with free meds

Amazon has revealed RxPass, a $5-a-month service for Amazon Prime members that includes free generic medications and shipping. It’s clear Amazon wants a bigger presence in the medical field. The company launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020 and RxPass will help build off of that. With RxPass, Amazon Prime members...
