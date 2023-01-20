AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, which saw the couple get married on an episode of WWE SmackDown in their underwear after getting engaged weeks prior and which lead to Al Wilson "dying" as he could not keep up with Dawn Marie, was bound to fail.

1 DAY AGO