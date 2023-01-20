ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Makes Some Late Announcements Regarding Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

The announcements keep coming for what is expected to be an excellent night of WWE programming on the USA Network, as Monday Night Raw celebrates 30 years this evening. Ahead of tonight's "Raw Is XXX" special event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., the company has announced that the first hour of the show will be presented commercial-free.
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE

Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
WWE News & Notes: Possible Spoilers For Tonight's Raw is XXX Show

-- The following are news, notes and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show, as per fightfulselect.com:. Kurt Angle as advertised is scheduled for tonight's show and is expected to be a special referee. WWE is hoping to have Brock Lesnar on tonight's show. Undertaker's "traditional gear" was...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)

-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
Jim Ross Says Infamous 2002 WWE Storyline Was Bound To Fail

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how the 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, which saw the couple get married on an episode of WWE SmackDown in their underwear after getting engaged weeks prior and which lead to Al Wilson "dying" as he could not keep up with Dawn Marie, was bound to fail.
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End

Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
Enzo Amore Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Former WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family

Former WWE Star Enzo Amore (nZo) appeared on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how top WWE Star Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family, but WWE management nixed that idea and instead went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
WWE Reportedly Makes A Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary

WWE previously announced that tomorrow's 30th anniversary special of WWE RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of different generations of The Bloodline will praise The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. PWInsider.com reports that this will no longer be taking place and the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also stated on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
Triple H, Paul Heyman Deliver Final Hype For Tonight's Raw Is XXX Special Event

WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. And it is doing it in style. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Raw Is XXX anniversary edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to shoot out their final promotional hype for the show.
