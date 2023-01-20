Read full article on original website
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
Rhea Ripley Expresses Interest In Competing In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match (Video)
Rhea Ripley is down to compete with 29 other women at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view this month. She'd be just as down to compete against 29 men. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, Rhea Ripley spoke with SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Says He Respects Frankie Kazarian For Walking Away From AEW To Bet On Himself
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how a guy like pro wrestling veteran Frankie Kazarian has so much talent and in-ring skills, but he never really had a lot of nagging injuries and how he respects the hell out of Kazarian for having the b***s to walk away from a wrestling promotion such as AEW and bet on himself to be able to end his career on a high note and not just sit on the sidelines.
Ricochet Says He Enjoys Working Different Match Styles
WWE SmackDown Star Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy on a variety of topics such as how he has known WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a long time now as well as how he's always been great to work with and he is a great human. Ricochet said:. “I’ve obviously...
Steve Maclin Says His Goal Right Now Is To Win The IMPACT World Title
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin appeared on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a number of topics such as how he had aspirations at one point in his pro wrestling career to be the X-Division Champion and hopefully he will have his eyes set on the X-Division Title again, but his goal right now is to win the IMPACT World Title.
Rocky Romero Talks About The Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay & More
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW's "The Forbidden Door" special event and more. Featured below are...
Tony Khan Says Sting Has Been A Huge Boost To AEW Since He Arrived
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how pro wrestling legend "The Icon" Sting is someone who has been such a huge boost to All Elite Wrestling since he arrived. Tony Khan said:. “I talk...
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Konnan Says He Loves Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was in jail or a holding cell for an entire day and how no one should mess with him. Konnan said:. “Prison Hard Dom.” “Yeah, he was in...
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 Bleeding Spot During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Everyone remembers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pushing his hands in the mat as blood poured out of his face while he was trapped in the Sharpshooter by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. It was the single greatest "double-turn" in WWE history. Ricochet remembers it well. During his recent...
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
Big Name Expected to Appear at Tonight's WWE Raw is XXX Show (Spoilers)
– PWInsiderelite.com reports that Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia - the site of tonight’s WWE Raw is XXX show. Lesnar was flown in yesterday and is not only going to be on tonight’s episode but is also expected to be involved in the Royal Rumble, either in a match or competing in the actual Rumble match. It is believed the direction of his character for that event will become clearer after Raw tonight.
Teddy Long Talks Raw Is XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon (Video)
Ahead of tonight's 30th anniversary special edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Teddy Long spoke with the folks from SportsKeeda for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former longtime SmackDown General Manager spoke about tonight's Raw is XXX special event, as well as the differences in management styles between Vince and Stephanie McMahon.
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Brandi Rhodes Discusses Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At Royal Rumble, Injury Status (Video)
Brandi Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Steve Fall's "The Ten Count" at NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the wife of Cody Rhodes spoke about "The American...
WWE Reportedly Makes Enormous Pitch For Hall of Famer to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
-- WWE's plans of having Roman Reigns main event against The Rock appear to be more and more unlikely to happen as the weeks go by and it has caused the company to formulate backup plans dating back the last six months. Fightfulselect.com is reporting that one of the "huge" internal pitches for Reigns is to have him face off against Stone Cold Steve Austin instead.
Bully Ray Says WWE Contacted Him About Raw Is XXX But Ignored Idea He Pitched For Dudley Boyz Segment
Bully Ray was all about a Dudley Boyz reunion at tonight's special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pro wrestling legend noted on Busted Open Radio that he was, in fact, contacted by WWE about their "Raw Is XXX" special event tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c, however he also revealed that an idea he pitched to them involving The Dudley Boyz was ignored.
KiLynn King Praises Jazz, Explains How Mickie James Helped Her In NWA
During her recent chat with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, KiLynn King explained how Mickie James helped her land an NWA gig. KiLynn also explained how former WWE and Impact Wrestling talent Jazz lended her own helping hand to King, and so much more. Featured below are the highilights from...
