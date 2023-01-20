ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
msn.com

'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs

Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Washington Examiner

China's threat requires more F-15EX fighter jets and fewer F-35s

The F-35 fighter jet continues its seemingly never-ending struggle with cost overruns and performance troubles (in fact, some were recently grounded after another engine problem). In contrast, the F-15EX continues to prove itself a versatile, more lethal alternative. Measured by range, weapons payload, and lifetime costs, the F-15EX is the best jet.
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Reuters

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Washington Examiner

Don’t let Taiwan become a casualty of the Ukraine war

Is the extent of military aid to Ukraine affecting U.S. preparedness for its purported priority — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan ? Even national security adviser Jake Sullivan has admitted that "with certain types of capabilities," there is a direct trade-off. As he put it, "There are some overlaps between the systems for Ukraine and the systems for Taiwan."
WASHINGTON STATE
Lord Ganesh

The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat

The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.
