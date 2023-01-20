Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Russia's Massive Deaths in Ukraine Are 'Absolute Catastrophe': U.S. General
The Joint Chiefs of Staff's chairman said that Russia is paying high costs for its war in Ukraine and that Putin "could and should end this war today."
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
msn.com
'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs
Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Ukraine purges officials and governors in biggest shake-up of war
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine dismissed more than a dozen senior officials including governors of several major battlefield provinces on Tuesday in the biggest shake-up of its wartime leadership since Russia’s invasion last year.
Russia Could Collapse Into 'New States' After Ukrainian Victory: Economist
More than 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia may be headed for the second act of dissolution if Ukraine wins the war.
What Are T-72B Tanks? Morocco Supplies Ukraine With Upgraded Weaponry
The Pentagon said in November it would provide Ukraine with 45 T-72B tanks, upgraded with "advanced optics, communications and armor packages."
Russian mercenary commander who fled to Norway is detained, but his lawyer denies any plan to deport him
Norwegian police have detained a former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway, but his lawyer dismissed suggestions that he might be deported to Russia. A Russian prisoners’ rights group, Gulagu.net, published a recording of a phone interview on Monday with Andrei Medvedev in which...
Washington Examiner
China's threat requires more F-15EX fighter jets and fewer F-35s
The F-35 fighter jet continues its seemingly never-ending struggle with cost overruns and performance troubles (in fact, some were recently grounded after another engine problem). In contrast, the F-15EX continues to prove itself a versatile, more lethal alternative. Measured by range, weapons payload, and lifetime costs, the F-15EX is the best jet.
Russia, Ukraine Have Amassed Significant Forces Around Key Area, U.K. Says
The Ukrainian government claimed on Saturday that 20,000 Russian troops had been killed over the last month.
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
White House tells House Republicans probing Biden documents that it will cooperate with 'legitimate oversight'
WASHINGTON — The White House Counsel's Office said it is reviewing recent requests from a GOP committee chair related to President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents and signaled it plans to cooperate to an extent. In a letter sent to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and...
Washington Examiner
Don’t let Taiwan become a casualty of the Ukraine war
Is the extent of military aid to Ukraine affecting U.S. preparedness for its purported priority — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan ? Even national security adviser Jake Sullivan has admitted that "with certain types of capabilities," there is a direct trade-off. As he put it, "There are some overlaps between the systems for Ukraine and the systems for Taiwan."
Military.com
US and Allies Load Ukraine with Armor and Weapons Ahead of Expected Russian Offensive
The U.S. and allied countries around the world are sending armored vehicles, advanced air defenses and billions of dollars in other weapons to Ukraine in hopes of quickly bolstering its forces ahead of a potential Russian offensive later this year. The latest tranche of American aid was unveiled Thursday, including...
The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat
The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0