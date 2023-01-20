ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Boston’s sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46

(AP) - Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WIS-TV

Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The top prospect in the Lowcountry and one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the nation in the Class of 2024, Pringle chose the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Woodland High.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday

The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2.  It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
COLUMBIA, SC
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting for Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits

Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting for Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC

