The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO