WIS-TV
Boston’s sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46
(AP) - Aliyah Boston had her record-setting 73rd double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina moved to 20-0 with a dominating 92-46 victory over Arkansas on Sunday. Zia Cooke scored 24 points to lead the Gamecocks (8-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their 26th straight and...
WIS-TV
Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon. The top prospect in the Lowcountry and one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the nation in the Class of 2024, Pringle chose the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Woodland High.
Breaking: No. 1 Goes Down In Shocking Upset On Sunday
The top team in men's college basketball went down on Sunday afternoon. Temple traveled to Houston and won a 56-55 nailbiter to improve to 12-9 overall. Houston, who was 18-1 heading into this game, is now 18-2. It was the Owls' first win over an AP No. 1 team in 23 years. The Owls had a big ...
BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference That Aims to Help Locate Funding
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Current or aspiring nonprofit organizations in search of funding are invited to participate in a nonprofit leadership conference. Attendees will learn where and how to access funds specific to their organization. They’ll also get to hear from other leaders of nonprofits to gain support and tips. The...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
WIS-TV
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023
Jury selection...
WIS-TV
Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. According to officials, the students used a fake app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. Investigators say the students’ names will not be...
WIS-TV
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: R1 Champ aims to increase positive male role models in district one schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One recently launched an initiative that aims to provide students with access to more positive male role models in schools. R1 Champs: Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts currently has a team of volunteers, but the program is seeking additional individuals interested in becoming role models.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WIS-TV
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
WIS-TV
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Contemporaries Secret Garden Affair Ball at Columbia Museum of Art
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Prepare to wear your most elegant regency-era floral attire for a secret garden affair. This weekend, an affiliate of the Columbia Museum of Art, “the Contemporaries” will be hosting their annual ball. There will be food, entertainment and an opportunity to learn about local art...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting for Rambo's Fat Cat Biscuits
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has announced the identity of the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. The collision occurred in the 1600 block of Pine Plain Road in Swansea around 8:30 p.m. in Lexington County. According to...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits Opens Second Location Within Richland Library Branch
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The Cafe’ of Richland Library Main will be open for business with a new face. That face just happens to be an existing Midland’s Restaurant- Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits who will be cutting the ribbon for their second location within the Branch Wednesday, January 25th at 9:30 a.m.
WIS-TV
Columbia City Council holding special election for vacant District Four seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced that a special election for District Four will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The two candidates officially in the race are Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown. The candidate to win the race will serve a term that...
