ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman assaults multiple flight attendants and cops with fire extinguisher at airport

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKzlH_0kLOeK4G00

ATLANTA — A woman has been arrested after assaulting flight attendants and police officers when she discharged and sprayed a fire extinguisher at them during a confrontation at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call on concourse D at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport regarding a “suspicious female attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

“Officers were advised a female, identified as Jennifer Holder, was in gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher inside the concourse,” authorities said. “Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher.”

Officers were able to detain Holder shortly after, in spite of being assaulted, and three airport flight attendants with complaints of respiratory discomfort were treated at the scene, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Holder reportedly continued to resist arrest after being detained and behaved “erratically and combative by spitting and kicking at officers,” authorities said.

Authorities have not yet given a reason or potential motivation to the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was evaluated by EMS personnel for minor injuries she self-sustained during the incident before being taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Holder now has several charges pending against her, including assault, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
them.us

Queer Environmental Activist Tortuguita Shot and Killed by Atlanta Police

Amid the ongoing fight to defend Atlanta’s South River Forest from the construction of a law enforcement training village, a beloved queer community organizer, Tortuguita, was shot and killed by police last Wednesday. In August 2021, Atlanta’s government announced the construction of an 85-acre police training facility in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead at Shell gas station in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say one person was killed in a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station on Friday afternoon. Officers have blocked off an area along Flat Shoals Road while investigators comb over the area. The shooting was reported at the Shell gas station located at the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person killed during 'Cop City' clash identified; 7 others face domestic terrorism charges

ATLANTA — Seven people face domestic terrorism charges after being arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, jail records show. All seven suspects were released from jail just after midnight. Each person was charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass, according to jail records. Three others were also charged with aggravated assault upon a public safety officer.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford

An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
BUFORD, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy