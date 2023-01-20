What might happen in the NBA's Atlantic Division teams at the 2023 trade deadline?

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 trade season upon us, speculation has begun regarding what the Boston Celtics and the other teams in the NBA’s Atlantic Division might do by the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Should the Celtics trade for a wing? Should they deal for a costly big man such as Jakob Poeltl or a cheaper one such as Willy Hernangomez? Should they stand pat and use their open roster spot to sign a buyout guy?

And what other options might exist on the trade market that we have not heard about? What possibilities are out there to improve Boston’s roster in pursuit of the elusive Banner 18?

This was the focus of a recent video put together by ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks, who surveyed the league’s trade potential ahead of what might well be a relatively quiet trade deadline.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he has to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ