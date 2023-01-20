ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What might happen in the NBA's Atlantic Division teams at the 2023 trade deadline?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074CD1_0kLOdNke00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 trade season upon us, speculation has begun regarding what the Boston Celtics and the other teams in the NBA’s Atlantic Division might do by the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Should the Celtics trade for a wing? Should they deal for a costly big man such as Jakob Poeltl or a cheaper one such as Willy Hernangomez? Should they stand pat and use their open roster spot to sign a buyout guy?

And what other options might exist on the trade market that we have not heard about? What possibilities are out there to improve Boston’s roster in pursuit of the elusive Banner 18?

This was the focus of a recent video put together by ESPN cap expert Bobby Marks, who surveyed the league’s trade potential ahead of what might well be a relatively quiet trade deadline.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he has to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R says Brooklyn Nets should keep team as is during trading season

The Brooklyn Nets should “hold” during the 2023 NBA trading deadline, according to an article by Bleacher Report on Monday. Within the terms of the piece, a team that should hold is a franchise that isn’t necessarily perfect as is, but is a team that has limited capital to make something during trading season and as a result, is best served to take its current situation as far as it can go with minor moves to make if available.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy