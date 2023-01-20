Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Best Motorcycle Phone Mounts
The only thing standing between you and never missing a turn again is a motorcycle phone mount. The best motorcycle phone mounts feature rugged construction to handle the toughest climates and clever designs to ensure your phone is visible and secure. They also allow for touchscreen commands such as GPS navigation and music selection, and they offer a secure place to stow your phone while you’re riding.
RideApart
Check Out This Neo-Retro Sportbike Concept From Chinese Brand Zeths
Zeths is one of the several Chinese companies that have just begun to take off. Zeth is a manufacturer that was established in Kunshan, close to Shanghai, in 2016. Unlike most other manufacturers in this area, Zeth does not focus on the entry-level market. Zeths really caters to a premium to high-end clientele, therefore by Asian standards, it only sells bikes with engine sizes starting at 250cc.
RideApart
Take A Look At This Sidecar Rig For The Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
What do you think about when you think about sidecars? It might be Urals, or one of the sidecar kits that people have developed for BMWs, Triumphs, Moto Guzzis, and other machines over the years. Maybe you’re really into sidecar racing, which is a completely different category—or maybe you’re a bartender, which is another category, as well.
RideApart
Yamaha Presents The New EZ115 Commuter In The Malaysian Market
In nearly all Asian countries, motorcycles play a pivotal role in the mobility of the majority of the populace. More often than not, affordability, ease-of-use, and practicality are the top three most important features of the ideal commuter scooter, and nearly all manufacturers have their own interpretation of the ideal workhorse motorbike specific to the Asian market.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Offering $2500 If 2023 Bronco Customers Switch to Another Model Than What They Ordered
Ford still can't build enough Broncos, and the issues aren't about to go away if our reading of the tea leaves in a new "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" are correct. The letter, which Ford recently sent to dealers, says that customers can get a $2500 discount...
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
RideApart
Is This Suzuki Hayabusa Snowbike The Best Worst Idea Ever?
Since 2010, Timbersled has been making kits that transform dirt bikes into capable snow bikes. For riders that live in areas with lots of snow in the winter, that can potentially give so much more time back in the saddle. It’s certainly not the least expensive modification—but if it’s in your budget and you’re sad about having to put your bike away for the winter, then it seems like a potentially great idea.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
MotorAuthority
Rights to first 2024 Ford Mustang to be sold at auction
Ford revealed a new generation of the Mustang last September. It's the nameplate's seventh iteration, and it will appear in showrooms this summer as a 2024 model. The first example, with a VIN ending in 001, will be sold much earlier, however. Ford on Monday confirmed the rights to the car—it hasn't actually been built yet—will be put up for sale at Barrett-Jackson’s auction scheduled for Jan. 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
RideApart
Jawa 42 Gets A Special Tawang Edition Exclusive To Northeastern India
Jawa has just launched a special edition, retro-style cruiser exclusive to the Indian market. Based on the highly popular Jawa 42, the Tawang Edition of this classic cruiser was launched to pay tribute to the rich culture and vibrant natural surroundings of Arunachal Pradesh and the nearby areas of Northeastern India.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch
G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
topgear.com
What's the Bugatti EB110 Le Mans car like to drive?
This stunning device is the actual Bugatti EB110 that raced at Le Mans in 1994. So far it’s the only Bugatti to have taken part in the 24hr race since a supercharged T57C took Bugatti’s second victory back in 1939. Despite needing five new turbos during the race, the EB110 ran as high as sixth overall before a tyre failure less than an hour before the end caused Jean-Christophe Bouillon to spear into the barriers before the first chicane on the Mulsanne straight. Therefore history records that no Bugatti has finished Le Mans in the post-war period.
RideApart
Triumph Recalls Speed Triple 1200 RR/RS Models For Radiator Fan
Triumph launched its latest-generation Speed Triple with the 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RS. The platform not only debuted Hinckley’s new 1,160cc inline triple but also propelled the Speed Triple to the forefront of the category with 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. The RS trim only enjoyed its moment in the sun for eight months before the fairing-clad 2022 Speed Triple 1200 RR joined Triumph’s supernaked lineup in September, 2021.
How pickup trucks became so imposing
Sales of huge pickups are sustaining carmakers, bringing in record profits — yet pedestrian and road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a hazard, given their size, weight, and driver blind spots. In a new Axios Visuals special project, we looked back over the past 50 years to...
RideApart
Ural Unveils New Engine And Drivetrain Updates For 2023
Slow and steady wins the race. That's as true in day-to-day life as it is in product development. Take Ural, for example. For the past twenty years or so, our friends from Irbit have been incrementally improving their iconic sidecar rigs. From simple things like new castings or gauges to major systems like Brembo brakes and fuel injection. Now, in 2023—despite war, materials scarcity, soaring costs, and relocation to Kazakhstan—Ural has reached its seeming apotheosis with the latest round of updates.
Top Speed
The HEMI V-8 Could Sing Its Swan Song In An Unexpected Model
When Dodge announced it would be launching special V-8 editions of its popular Charger and Challenger models before the end of production, fans were in rapture. Fans of Chrysler, on the other hand, were left empty-handed for the time being. At least until the brand finally announced in September of last year that it would launch a final edition of the 300C with Hemi V-8. Demand was correspondingly high afterwards, which is why the sedan, which was limited to 2,000 units, sold out after just 12 hours. But fans of the HEMI V-8 can now breathe a sigh of relief. According to the latest information, Chrysler is planning another special edition of the 300 this year. The new 300S can be configured with HEMI V-8 again, but will probably be even more limited than the 300C.
RideApart
Deck Out Your Honda Monkey 125 With These Custom Parts From G-Craft
The Honda Monkey is just one of those bikes that seems to love life and not take itself too seriously. You can certainly bet, that if you see someone rolling around town in a Honda Monkey, that they're going to be a friendly, and more than happy to talk to you about their vehicle of choice. Right out of the showroom, the Monkey exudes charm and character, but this hasn't stopped folks from customizing their bikes to make them even more special.
RideApart
Pirelli Is Ready To Hit The Track With The New Diablo Supercorsa V4
In September, 2022, Pirelli announced that its next-generation Diablo Supercorsa tires were undergoing final testing. The update to its Supercorsa range follows that of the Diablo Rosso IV Corsa which was released in 2022. For 2023, the Italian tire manufacturer has officially released the specs of the new Diablo Supercorsa V4. Let's dive right in.
