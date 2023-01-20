ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geeksaroundglobe.com

“Freshly Picked” Net Worth 2023 Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Freshly Picked” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2014. It has a net worth of around 14 Million USD as of 2023. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Freshly Picked has experienced tremendous growth and success. They have secured additional funding and partnerships, leading to an estimated net worth of 14 Million USD.
UTAH STATE
“Cycloramic” Net Worth 2023 Update (Before & After Shark Tank)

“Cycloramic” got featured on Shark Tank America in January 2014. It has a net worth of around 22 Million USD when Carvana purchased it. Since appearing on Shark Tank, Cycloramic has experienced tremendous growth and success. They have secured additional funding and partnerships, leading to an estimated net worth of 22 Million USD.
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire

Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Luxury Reseller Cudoni Adds eBay, Others With $9M Fundraise

Investors see an opportunity to expand a VIP service in the growing luxury resale space. Cudoni, a United Kingdom-based luxury resale platform, has raised 7.5 million pounds (about $9.25 million) from eBay’s venture arm and existing investors, The Business of Fashion reported Monday (Jan. 23). “It is an outstanding...
Executives to tech teams: Reinvent us, and make it quick

If you think that any slump in the economy that occurs over the coming year will translate to a slump in technology workloads, think again. In a new survey (PDF) from Accenture, 73% of executives said if there was a recession, their organizations would accelerate their "total enterprise reinvention" strategies.
Disruptive Tech Investing Has Path to Rebound

One of the most beleaguered investment concepts entering 2023 was disruptive or innovative tech. Stocks with those labels were punished last year as interest rates rose and as investors eschewed non-profitable companies. In better news, the long-term outlook for disruptive growth industries remains attractive. Combine that with the possibility that...
These Startups May Become the Next Expedia or PayPal

Are you someone who likes to invest in technology-stock IPOs or in tech stocks shortly after their IPOs? If so, you might take a look at CoworkingCafe’s list of the top 10 tech startups. CoworkingCafe is an online browsing and booking site for coworking spaces. The list includes the...
Highland Europe Closes Billion-Euro Fund to Invest in Digital Startups

Highland Europe has closed a billion-euro fund to back growth-stage digital-focused businesses. The European arm of global venture capital (VC) investor Highland Capital Partners announced the close of its fifth and largest fund on Monday (Jan. 23), stating it had raised the billion euros ($1.09 billion) “to double down on its strategy of backing the Continent’s most outstanding founder-led teams in software and internet businesses.”
DailyPay Announces $260 Million in New Funding

DailyPay, a leading financial technology company, today announced it has secured $260 million of capital to fuel growth domestically, expand internationally and further invest in product innovation. The funding is divided between revolving credit facility capacity provided by Barclays and Angelo Gordon, and new term loan funding from SVB Capital and a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.
3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally

3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products. 3M Co. also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $541 million, or 98 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was $2.28 per share. That’s below the $2.34 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted. Revenue for the St Paul, Minnesota-based company totaled $8.08 billion in the period, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $8.04 billion.
Payroc Names Joe Garza as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead All Sales Initiatives

Garza commands over two decades of payments experience and has been integral in the development and expansion of Payroc’s integrated platforms supporting ISVs, payment facilitators, and Fintech organizations globally. Payroc WorldAccess, LLC , a global payments leader, has promoted Joe Garza to Chief Revenue Officer. Garza previously served the...
Capital markets fintech PrimaryBid names Fiona Richards as COO

PrimaryBid, a London-based capital markets fintech that brings individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as chief operating officer (COO). Richards joins PrimaryBid from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place, where she was also COO and board director. She brings deep insight...

