The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Keven Moore: Food truck are popular, here to stay, and capitalism at its best — but are they safe?
Restaurants on wheels are the new rage when comes to urban eating. On the surface, they threaten the brick-and-mortar restaurants as they have been eating into their profits. Some complain that these mobile businesses have an unfair advantage because they don’t have to maintain a building, and pay the same in rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property tax.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund
The Kentucky Blood Center is competing against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. WATCH | Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade. We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That’s the longest the city has...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?
In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does diesel cost so much more than regular gas?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Depending on what kind of vehicle you drive, the recent rise in gas prices might be hitting you even harder. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Carole asks, since diesel fuel is less refined than regular gasoline, why does...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
wdrb.com
KSP in contact with family of missing mother Andrea Knabel after human remains found in Boyle County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of missing mother Andrea Knabel says they're in contact with Kentucky State Police again, after a new set of human remains found in Boyle County Friday night. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's...
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
The Kentucky Wildcats will suit up for their 20th game of the season on Tuesday night with the wind in their sails. After suffering an inexplicable home loss to South Carolina, the Cats have strung together three-straight conference wins and are starting to show signs of promise. Up next are...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
quicksie983.com
A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning
A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Beshear
Such a broad-based records request isn't uncommon among political operatives.
fox56news.com
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
