spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Food truck are popular, here to stay, and capitalism at its best — but are they safe?

Restaurants on wheels are the new rage when comes to urban eating. On the surface, they threaten the brick-and-mortar restaurants as they have been eating into their profits. Some complain that these mobile businesses have an unfair advantage because they don’t have to maintain a building, and pay the same in rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property tax.
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?

In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
WKYT 27

Good Question: Why does diesel cost so much more than regular gas?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Depending on what kind of vehicle you drive, the recent rise in gas prices might be hitting you even harder. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Carole asks, since diesel fuel is less refined than regular gasoline, why does...
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
quicksie983.com

A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning

A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
fox56news.com

Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County

Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
