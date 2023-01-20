Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
‘BMF’ Actor Christian Robinson Signs With Cultivate Entertainment Partners
EXCLUSIVE: Christian Robinson (BMF, Interview With The Vampire) has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation. Robinson is an American actor of Panamanian and African American descent, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career co-starring in the Netflix original film Burning Sands, which was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. He played Big Country in the drama project following students who pledge to a fraternity as illegal hazing has now moved underground. Additionally, he portrayed the character Capital A in the 2018 horror film The First Purge. On the small screen, Robinson can currently be...
I’m a taxidermist – people say I ‘murder kittens’ but my work is ‘magical’ and inspired by the Jonas brothers
A TAXIDERMIST has claimed that her work is magical and inspired by the Jonas brothers even though people say she murders kittens. Mickey Alice Kwapis, 29, is a taxidermist who works mostly on smaller animals out of her apartment in Chicago. “I definitely have learned a lot more about animal...
Comments / 0