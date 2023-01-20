The Oskaloosa Indians and Pella Christian Eagles faced off for the second time this season in a Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader on Friday. The girls game began with fireworks from both teams: the Eagles were knocking down jump shots in the first quarter with no answers to be found on the defensive end for Oskaloosa. Eagle sophomore Chloe Huisman, who entered the game with just 3 3-point field goals made all season, buried back-to-back triples and the rest of the offense was humming as the Eagles scored 19 points in the first quarter. The Indians would stay with them, though, step-for-step; sophomore center Dasia Foster got off to a blazing start in the paint and the Indians kept the deficit at one point entering the 2nd with the score at 19-18.

