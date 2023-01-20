Read full article on original website
POLICE: 2 STUDENTS KILLED, MAN HURT IN DES MOINES SHOOTING
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two teenage students were killed and a man was seriously injured in what police called a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and that the shooting was “definitely targeted.” Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program’s founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.
GOP LAWMAKERS APPROVE GOVERNOR’S ‘SCHOOL CHOICE’ PLAN, REYNOLDS TO SIGN IT INTO LAW TODAY
Most Republicans in the Iowa legislature have voted for Governor Kim Reynolds’ top 2023 priority — a bill that will provide state-funded accounts for the parents of private school students. Reynolds plans to sign it into law later this morning. Republican Representative John Wills of Spirit Lake opened...
PELLA, OTTUMWA, AND KNOXVILLE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT
Tonight is a busy night for school board meetings in our area. The Pella Community School Board will meet tonight to receive their Career Academy Report, review their audit report for the 2021-22 school year, and to discuss their administrative structure, including the newly added position of Early Childhood Director. They will also complete their superintendent evaluation in a closed session.
FORECASTER SAYS EL NINO WARMTH COULD IMPACT IOWA BY END OF GROWING SEASON
Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm this week that dumped up to ten inches of snow, thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says we’ve been in La Nina for three straight years now.
