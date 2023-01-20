Read full article on original website
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Kentucky Transfers Bryce Hopkins, Keion Brooks Jr Flourishing With New Teams
If you've ever listened to a John Calipari press conference or two, you've probably heard this remark from the head coach about playing for Kentucky: "This isn't for everybody." It's hard to disagree, just take a look at the drama that has circulated around Big Blue Nation this season. "Rock ...
Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined
LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
WSAZ
Cats win again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats handed Texas A&M their first SEC loss Saturday afternoon and won 76-67. Senior Antonio Reeves led the Cats in scoring with 23 points and connected on five three pointers. Jacob Tobbin added 17 points as Kentucky is now 4-3 in conference play and 13-6 overall.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery
Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace holding contest for exclusive trip to 'Stagg Lodge'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon fans have a chance at an exclusive trip. Buffalo Trace filled its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, reported by FOX Business, four years after the Frankfort-based distillery filled its seventh millionth barrel. To celebrate the barrels, Buffalo Trace is offering a chance at...
fox56news.com
Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot
Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
fox56news.com
Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County
Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
WKYT 27
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again. The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days. It went into effect on January 20. Ball was placed on leave in November while...
WLKY.com
Family of Andrea Knabel in contact with KSP regarding human remains found in Boyle County
Kentucky State Police have found human remains in Boyle County, Kentucky, that a woman says could be connected to the disappearance of her sister, Andrea Knabel. KSP's Richmond post was contacted Friday, Jan. 20, regarding the remains that were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. They...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
k105.com
Special prosecutor from Hardin Co. appointed to assist in 3 Nelson Co. murder investigations
A special prosecutor from Hardin County has been appointed to assist three Nelson County murder investigations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appointed Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to help in the investigations into the deaths of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard, and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.
WKYT 27
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
'Finally heading in the right direction': Special prosecutor appointed on Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
Keven Moore: Food truck are popular, here to stay, and capitalism at its best — but are they safe?
Restaurants on wheels are the new rage when comes to urban eating. On the surface, they threaten the brick-and-mortar restaurants as they have been eating into their profits. Some complain that these mobile businesses have an unfair advantage because they don’t have to maintain a building, and pay the same in rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property tax.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
