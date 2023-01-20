ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Kentucky makes Sahvir Wheeler's importance clear but his role going forward remains undetermined

LEXINGTON - There isn't a program in the country that wouldn't want a player on its roster that is on pace to lead its conference in assists for a third straight season. That is the case for Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler who led the SEC in assists while at Georgia during the 2020-21 season with 7.4 per game, transferred to UK and did so again last season with 6.9 per game and this year, currently leads the conference averaging 5.9 assists.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Cats win again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats handed Texas A&M their first SEC loss Saturday afternoon and won 76-67. Senior Antonio Reeves led the Cats in scoring with 23 points and connected on five three pointers. Jacob Tobbin added 17 points as Kentucky is now 4-3 in conference play and 13-6 overall.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate early morning armed robbery

Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Lexington police investigate early morning armed …. Police said the armed robbery occurred on Etawah Drive at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Buffalo Trace holding contest for exclusive trip to 'Stagg Lodge'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon fans have a chance at an exclusive trip. Buffalo Trace filled its eighth millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition, reported by FOX Business, four years after the Frankfort-based distillery filled its seventh millionth barrel. To celebrate the barrels, Buffalo Trace is offering a chance at...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination spot

Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Lexington garnering national attention as a hot destination …. Lexington is getting some national recognition when it comes to places people should visit. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shannon Gilday back in court in Madison County

Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Gilday's motions to dismiss charges, change housing arrangements, and allow in-person visitation were all denied. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20:...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An attorney for Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball says his administrative leave was extended again. The Herald Leader reports the attorney says it was extended another 20 days. It went into effect on January 20. Ball was placed on leave in November while...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keven Moore: Food truck are popular, here to stay, and capitalism at its best — but are they safe?

Restaurants on wheels are the new rage when comes to urban eating. On the surface, they threaten the brick-and-mortar restaurants as they have been eating into their profits. Some complain that these mobile businesses have an unfair advantage because they don’t have to maintain a building, and pay the same in rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, and property tax.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

