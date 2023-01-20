TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat who led efforts in […] The post Broad coalition urges Kansas lawmakers to amend law on driving license revocations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO