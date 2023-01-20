Read full article on original website
Related
Apple iPhone 15: from design to specs, everything we know so far
How time flies. It's already been a third of year since the iPhone 14 was launched, and now excitement around the iPhone 15 has begun in earnest. Because while the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are all great phones, they weren't really a huge leap forward from their iPhone 13 predecessors. So many are hoping Apple's been saving the big innovations for the iPhone 15 range, and will really blow our socks off this time.
The next MacBook Air already sounds better than the new MacBook Pro
The dust has barely settled on the new M2 MacBook Pro, announced by Apple this week – but the rumour mill has already turned its attention what's coming next. And if new reports are anything to go by, the MacBook line up could soon get confusing. Again. Apple is...
This disturbing deepfake service just took 'creepy' to a whole new level
It's fair to say that AI technology crossed the creepy line a while back, with examples including this AI art-generated woman and these terrifying horror posters. But clearly, we're just getting started... because the latest AI trend is taking things to a whole new level of ghoulishness. South Korean company...
People already think the new Linksys logo is the worst of the year
We're just 10 days into the year, but TikTok already thinks it's found the worst logo of 2023. The first big rebrand of the year has arrived courtesy of networking and WiFi hardware brand Linksys, and it seems to be causing some, er, confusion. The new design replaces the previously...
NexiGo Hellocam review: a good webcam for those on a budget
The NexiGo Hellocam is a budget webcam in the $55-75 range that punches above its weight. This Full HD 1080p camera gives you very decent video quality, with facial enhancement that subtly helps brighten your image (and sharpen your mug), it also features an easy-to-use Windows Hello function and an automatic privacy shutter to help you stay secure when working. It's a good webcam that can confidently compete with more expensive rivals.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
AI misunderstanding causes outrage on Reddit
When AI art generators like Dall-E 2 became a thing, illustrators and artists everywhere worried they were going to put them out of a job. So there's been pushback against them, not least on Reddit, where the subreddit r/Art has a rule against posting "memes, AI, filters, or other low quality work".
People are only just realising their iPad can power their iPhone
The iPad can do a lot of things. You can use it to watch media, play games, draw and even work. But it seems that a lot of people didn't realise it has another trick built in, and one that could help you our if your phone dies. A tech...
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review: a large-screen 2-in-1 that impresses
The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a large 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a deft keyboard, solid metal chassis and quad-core AMD powered performance that can handle all tasks ChromeOS is capable of; it's a smart 2-in-1 that could drag you away from Windows. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 has some...
Weird AI film stills are taking over the internet
AI is easily the most contentious topic in the sphere of art and design right now, and the debate doesn't appear to be going away any time soon. Almost every day we see new (and terrifying) examples of advanced text-to-image generation – and not even the film world is safe.
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could feature game-changing graphics
It's been more than four months since the iPhone 14 range was released, so naturally we're now eagerly awaiting news of the iPhone 15. But while there's been little in terms of official announcements, an unusual story that's surfaced about the development of the current range offers some clues about where Apple might be heading next.
These drunken McDonald's ads are golden
We've all been there – it's the end of a long night, everything hurts and you have no idea what time it is when suddenly you see those familiar golden arches and suddenly everything feels okay again. In its latest branding, McDonald's New Zealand has made light of late-night drunken customers in these brilliantly funny billboards.
Philips 27B1U5601H review: business monitor earns a creative pass
The Philips 27B1U5601H is part of Philips' well-established 5000 line of business monitors, and acquits itself well as a general workhorse with very decent brightness, an integrated webcam and responsiveness that's more than plenty for any everyday office work. The Quad HD 2560x1440 resolution, along with the IPS technology, also makes it a viable option for creatives and casual gamers, although the response time won't make it your go-to esports monitor and the colour gamut won't make it a professional's first option.
The best Apple Pencil grips in 2023
The best Apple Pencil grips make it easier to hold your stylus firmly, and that makes them a must-have for anyone making art on the iPad. Don't get us wrong: we're huge fans of the Apple Pencil; it's quite simply the best stylus for digital drawing and painting we've experienced to date. But that doesn't mean it's perfect. One of the downsides of its super-sleek design is that many artists find it can be a bit, well, slippery in use.
Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users
It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
Does the Mini feature the ultimate car design fail?
It's one of the most iconic cars around, but it seems fans are still discovering design details about the humble Mini. Despite being owned by the German BMW since 2000, the Mini continues to celebrate its British heritage, not least when it comes to the taillights. Redditors are only just...
Get closer to your animation with iClone 8 and Device LIVE
The new Device LIVE feature for iClone 8 enables you to take direct control over live animation. When animating for video games or cinematics the closer you can be to your work the better the outcome. Reallusion is constantly updating and improving on iClone 8, the fastest real-time 3D animation software in the industry, and the latest upgrade is Device LIVE (opens in new tab), a new iClone 8 feature that gets you more hands-on with your projects than ever before.
New Apple Pencil concept sounds utterly wild
While it's undoubtably one of the most useful iPad accessories out there, the Apple Pencil 2 is starting to look a little long in the tooth (or nib, rather). First released in 2018, the second-generation stylus is nearly 5 years old – but if new reports are to be believed, its successor could be worth waiting for.
Apple's Reality Pro VR headset could be its biggest launch in years
From the iPhone to the iPad, via the Apple Watch and MacBook, Apple's product line up has started to feel somewhat, er, predictable of late. We're pretty much guaranteed an incremental upgrade to this and a small (but useful) internal tweak to that – but not since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015 have we seen something brand, brand new. That might, however, be about to change.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review: updated but this laptop lacks value
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a solid workhorse that can handle most tasks but if you need to run multiple high-spec, intensive apps at once it can slow down. You'll need to spend more to get the best build, making this one of the more expensive Windows 11 laptops on the market, and not the best value. The old design remains, which is good but sometimes you want something a little newer.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0