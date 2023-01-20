Ubisoft Cancels Development of Project Q; Anno 1800 Makes Its Way to Consoles, as the Title Breaks 2.5 Million Player Mark

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Risen - Official Nintendo Switch Launch
Risen is a modern release of a cult classic RPG about a volcanic island within Faranga being terrorized by monstrous creatures. Master the sword, learn the art of staff fighting, or become a powerful mage, forging your path across a land filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters, and unimaginable treasures. Risen is packed with additions like a seamless open world, full gamepad controls, and reworked UI including countless side quests with over 60 hours of gameplay. Risen is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - Exclusive Final Preview
We spent hours playing the upcoming fast-action hack-n-slash/third-person shooter Wanted: Dead ahead of its February 14 release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC – and we quite liked its cheesy throwback feel. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
IGN
Mika Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials? Mika is an upcoming 4-star cryo character that uses a polearm as his weapon. Most of Mika's ascension materials for both character and talents are both pre-farmable and in Mondstadt which means that it's going to be easy to get them. Mika Ascension...
IGN
How to Gain Skill Points and Inherit Skills
Fire Emblem Engage features a way to inherit the skills of the Emblem Ring Heroes, allowing your units to gain the abilities of one Emblem Ring, while utilizing skills from another hero that is not currently equipped. This page features tips and tricks for gaining Skill Points needed to inherit these skills.
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Forspoken achievements and trophies, including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
IGN
Accessibility Settings
On this IGN Forspoken wiki page, we review all the accessibility features available in Forspoken's PC and Console versions. There are five different categories inside the accessibility settings that you can customize to your liking. Below you will find them as well as all the settings they cover:. World Settings.
IGN
Assassination Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Assassination Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Assassination Challenges all revolve around killing your targets in various unique ways.
IGN
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Boss Trailer
Meet the bosses you'll face in Curse of the Sea Rats, the upcoming platform adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games on April 6, 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of...
IGN
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
IPCA Tech Locations
This page of the Days Gone guide details where to find the IPCA Tech. All 18 pieces of IPCA Tech are required to craft the Unknown NERO Weapon. 1: At Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint, on a burned corpse inside a tent. 2. Southeast of Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint, just...
IGN
Mahokenshi - Official Launch Trailer
Learn about the four samurai houses, check out gameplay, and get another look at the world of Mahokenshi in this launch trailer for the strategy deck-building RPG. Mahokenshi is available now on PC. Become a mighty Mahokenshi. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and...
IGN
Feats Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Untouchable. Description: Complete "Untouchable." A New Father. Description: Wait a bit before taking the...
IGN
Chapter 6 - Budding Talent
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue Budding Talent, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
IGN
Somewhere Near Cipal Old Coins
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in the area known as "Somewhere Near Cipal", as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Green Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Green Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles
Sarah's Lab Notes Collectibles are audio recording made by Sarah that are unlocked by completing missions. The recordings and transcripts are accessible in the Collectibles menu. Each collectible and its required mission is listed below.
IGN
Dianthus Wood Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Dianthus Wood, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Behind the Scenes
Take down troublemakers and keep the new year celebrations going smoothly in Genshin Impact's Behind the Scenes event! This series of battles is part of theLantern Rite 3.4 festivities and helps you earn more Festive Fever to put toward rewards and a free 4-star character. Looking for more to do?...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Comments / 0