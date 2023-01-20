ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 16

In 1910, the Cubs claimed the National League pennant by winning 104 games, the same number they had won a year earlier when finishing second. Starting in 1911, their victory total dropped for 6 consecutive seasons: to 92, then 91, 88, 78, 73 and 67. That final number is more...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ scrying in baseball

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Cub Tracks wants it to be known that we...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Trey Mancini won’t play in the World Baseball Classic

Trey Mancini was introduced to Chicago media Monday afternoon through a Zoom news conference and it was pretty much the standard new player presser, except for this:. This makes sense, the new guy on the team wanting to get to know everyone, especially since:. Mancini, as you likely know, is...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Who’s up fifth?

Welcome back to another week here at BCB After Dark: the happening hangout for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in out of the cold. We’ve got one good table that we’ve reserved for you. There’s no cover charge. Let us take your hat and coat for you. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks is a great fit

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Mark Leiter Jr. has elected to become a free...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

What effects will the new balanced MLB schedule have on play this year?

Last week, I came across this interesting article by Mike Petriello at MLB.com. He looks into the possible effects of the upcoming balanced schedule on the postseason. To refresh your memory, starting this year all teams will play each of the other 29 teams at least once, and visit each city in the other league once every other year. This will reduce the number of divisional games from 19 per team to 14.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Dizzy Dean edition

Dizzy Dean, long after his glory days with the Cardinals, had been acquired by the Cubs just before the 1938 season began in exchange for Curt Davis, Clyde Shoun, Tuck Stainback and $185,000. That was a huge amount of money in those days, and roughly equivalent to $3.9 million today,...
