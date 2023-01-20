BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will continue this afternoon especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. The snow could be heavy at times as well. Areas along the coast have seen the snow mixing with sleet, freezing rain and all rain at times and that threat will continue through early afternoon but as the afternoon progresses and low pressure starts to slide to our east, the rain/snow line will push offshore and coastal areas will go back to all snow before tapering off this evening and early tonight. As the storm moves through the Gulf of Maine, the pressure gradient over the state will tighten resulting in a gusty northerly wind this afternoon that could gust to 30-40 MPH at times. This will result in areas of blowing snow at times which will contribute to already difficult travel conditions. Also, the snow will be a bit wetter near the coast and so the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines combined with the gusty winds could lead to some scattered power outages too. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s, warmest along the coast. Snow will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast across the state this evening and early tonight. By the time the snow tapers off, we’ll see 6″-10″ for much of the state from Lincoln southward. However, there will be a band of heavier snows of 8″-12″ likely for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor area and down through the Capital Region. Lesser amounts of snow expected as you head north of Lincoln with little to no snow expected across the far north. Any lingering snow or snow showers will wind down early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO