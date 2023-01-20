Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Snow Has Ended. More On The Way Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The snow has cleared the region and the rest of the night will have some partial clearing and lows that will range from 15-25°. It will remain breezy overnight with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. This will continue to produce areas of blowing snow into early Tuesday morning.
wabi.tv
Snow, Heavy at Times Today This Afternoon, Tapering Off This Evening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will continue this afternoon especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. The snow could be heavy at times as well. Areas along the coast have seen the snow mixing with sleet, freezing rain and all rain at times and that threat will continue through early afternoon but as the afternoon progresses and low pressure starts to slide to our east, the rain/snow line will push offshore and coastal areas will go back to all snow before tapering off this evening and early tonight. As the storm moves through the Gulf of Maine, the pressure gradient over the state will tighten resulting in a gusty northerly wind this afternoon that could gust to 30-40 MPH at times. This will result in areas of blowing snow at times which will contribute to already difficult travel conditions. Also, the snow will be a bit wetter near the coast and so the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines combined with the gusty winds could lead to some scattered power outages too. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s, warmest along the coast. Snow will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast across the state this evening and early tonight. By the time the snow tapers off, we’ll see 6″-10″ for much of the state from Lincoln southward. However, there will be a band of heavier snows of 8″-12″ likely for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor area and down through the Capital Region. Lesser amounts of snow expected as you head north of Lincoln with little to no snow expected across the far north. Any lingering snow or snow showers will wind down early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s.
wabi.tv
Moderate to heavy snow moves in tonight and mixes with rain along the immediate coast.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, the low-pressure system will push off the mid-Atlantic coast and begin to track northeastward. This will bring in widespread moderate to heavy snowfall inland with snow mixing with rain along the coast. The low looks to be just off of Cape Cod by Monday morning and will continue to push northeastward across the Gulf of Maine into southwestern Nova Scotia. Snow persists overnight tonight and into Monday. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur during the early morning hours Monday, then we will start to see snow taper off through the afternoon and evening. The morning commute tomorrow will be impacted so take your time on the roads and be cautious. In addition to moderate to heavy snowfall, winds will be breezy, with gusts up to 35 mph. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is issued for Monday. As the track of the storm continues to trend south snowfall totals look to be 3-6″ along the coast, where snow will be mixing with rain. Then from Route 1 and north towards the Bangor region and up towards Lincoln, expect around 6-10”. Also, due to a more southerly track, and drier air working into northern Maine, less than 3″ is expected north of Greenville and Millinocket. Highest snowfall totals look to be across the interior DownEast and DownEast Coast. Winter Storm Warnings have been extended down to the coastline.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
wabi.tv
It’s ski season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - What do you do with all this snow? Well, with Monday’s storm on the way, and plenty of accumulation this past week, a local winter attraction is making the most of the season. New Hermon Mountain Ski Area is open for business!. Whether you’re a...
wabi.tv
Downtown Bangor parking ban in effect this week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect in Bangor from Monday night until Friday morning. Vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking Management District between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles left on the street during...
wabi.tv
First responders urge caution among treacherous conditions
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you were out on the roads Monday night, caution was the word to keep in mind. Roads across Bangor, Brewer and Holden were consistently messy, even as plow trucks made the rounds. This, after State Police said they responded to more than 60 vehicle slide-offs...
wabi.tv
Bangor International Airport crew work diligently to keep runway clear
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When snowy conditions arrive, there’s quite the hustle and bustle, and we sometimes forget the folks who help keep our travel plans on task. Maintenance crews at Bangor International Airport are working day and night to make sure flights remain on schedule. While it may...
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
wabi.tv
Nickelback coming to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday morning another show coming this summer. Nickelback is bringing their “Get Rollin’” tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross to the Bangor venue on Thursday, Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. For...
wabi.tv
City of Old Town hosts ‘Fire and Ice’ celebration
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town held it’s first ever Fire and Ice Celebration to raise money for different groups in the community and to remember the ice storm of ‘98. “Saw that as an opportunity to get people together in town in the middle of January have some fun, some food and fire. And hang out and have a good time,” said Director of Economic & Community Development in Old Town E.J. Roach.
wabi.tv
One hospitalized after three-car Etna crash
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in Etna Monday afternoon. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Dixmont and Stage Roads just after 1:15 Monday afternoon. The person who was taken to the hospital had to be freed from...
wabi.tv
Maine China Network hosts parade in Bangor Mall to ring in Lunar New Year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Mall was ‘hopping’ on Saturday, thanks to the Lunar New Year parade!. The event featured the crowd parading around the mall to ring in the Year of the Rabbit (with live rabbits in tow!), alongside performances of Chinese songs and crafts for children.
wabi.tv
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
wabi.tv
UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus. We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall. The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight. Police say four men were seen on...
wabi.tv
Former Brewer mayor voted party chair for Maine Democratic Party
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A former mayor from Brewer is the new party chair for the Maine Democratic Party. Bev Uhlenhake was unanimously voted to the position on Sunday. Uhlenhake has previously served as Party Vice Chair and Chair of the Party’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She previously...
Comments / 0